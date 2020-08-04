kiwifidget:

Hi,

Currently having to use mobile hotspot (very unstable but more or less working) to access internet at home.

Left house at 9am, got back at 2pm and all internet access via fibre is kaput.

I can ping the router, but not 8.8.8.8, 203.109.191.1 or 203.118.191.1

On the ONT : power=green, optical=red, LAN1=orange

On the router, phone light is flashing red, no light for internet.

I've rebooted the ONT and router, situation remains.

Is there anything else I should try before calling...... actually not having any luck trying to access the Vodafone site, who do I call??

Thanks.