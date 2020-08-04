Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone ONT status??


#273105 4-Aug-2020 14:50
Hi,

 

 

 

Currently having to use mobile hotspot (very unstable but more or less working) to access internet at home.

 

Left house at 9am, got back at 2pm and all internet access via fibre is kaput.

 

I can ping the router, but not 8.8.8.8, 203.109.191.1 or 203.118.191.1

 

On the ONT : power=green, optical=red, LAN1=orange

 

On the router, phone light is flashing red, no light for internet.

 

I've rebooted the ONT and router, situation remains.

 

Is there anything else I should try before calling...... actually not having any luck trying to access the Vodafone site, who do I call??

 

Thanks.

 

 




  #2534549 4-Aug-2020 14:56
I think you need to log a fault with Vodafone. We had a red “Optical” light on the ONT, and a Chorus worker had accidentally broken our fibre while connecting a neighbour’s house.

  #2534550 4-Aug-2020 15:01
Yep... red optical light, get a fault logged right away. Nothing you or Vodafone can do.

Its a physical fault with the fibre.

 
 
 
 




  #2534551 4-Aug-2020 15:02
Cheers.

 

I cant access the VF site, what is the number to call please?

 

Thanks.




  #2534555 4-Aug-2020 15:05
kiwifidget:

 

Cheers.

 

I cant access the VF site, what is the number to call please?

 

Thanks.

 

 

According to the website:

 

Fibre & Home phone
0800 806 106

  #2534560 4-Aug-2020 15:09
Can confirm this is the best number to call in this case.

 

 

 

 

@kiwifidget - FYI if you're in the Glen Eden area there's a known Fibre outage listed on the Chorus website (https://www.chorus.co.nz/outages); ETR is before midday tomorrow...

 

 

 




