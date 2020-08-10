Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)How stable and reliable is VF 4G wireless BB for home use?


#273222 10-Aug-2020 21:25
We are moving and the new house has no wired internet available.

 

 

 

One option is VF 4G wireless at $82 for 600GB. Another is the local wireless BB company, slower and more expensive but not sharing their towers/bandwidth with mobile phones.

 

 

 

I was wondering if anyone had a view as to how reliable the 4G would be in this sort of setup? The VF rep said 40Mbps down and 20 up. Local system is 25 down and 10 up.

 

 

 

The VF offer is faster and cheaper but I have no way to gauge its reliability and stability compared to a dedicated connection with line of site.

 

 

 

Any thoughts?





  #2538312 10-Aug-2020 21:45
It's the standard 4G network so as reliable as that



  #2538322 10-Aug-2020 22:13
Yes but of course not moving from tower to tower etc so presumably that makes some difference?





 
 
 
 


  #2538324 10-Aug-2020 22:23
4G Wireless broadband all depends how many mobile phones in your area are connected to the tower at that point in time but when quiet you should get speeds comparable to VDSL

The big thing with 4G is latency which is circa 40ms on a good day

What area are you in where there is no copper/fibre ?

  #2538328 10-Aug-2020 23:02
Also depends on the location of celltower in relation to your premises.....

 

Why no wired connection?

