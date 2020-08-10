We are moving and the new house has no wired internet available.

One option is VF 4G wireless at $82 for 600GB. Another is the local wireless BB company, slower and more expensive but not sharing their towers/bandwidth with mobile phones.

I was wondering if anyone had a view as to how reliable the 4G would be in this sort of setup? The VF rep said 40Mbps down and 20 up. Local system is 25 down and 10 up.

The VF offer is faster and cheaper but I have no way to gauge its reliability and stability compared to a dedicated connection with line of site.

Any thoughts?