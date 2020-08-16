A week later the Chorus guys turn up to install the fibre but with a work order from Voda to switch the customer off their old Saturn network and over to the Chorus fibre. This wasn't what was agreed with the Chorus rep but the neighbour agreed to do it. He realised that really his contract with Voda is for a service, so how they acheive that is neither here nor there.
The question I have is if Voda are proactively switching customers from the old Saturn network to UFB what is going to happen to all the, soon to be redundant, cabling on the street power poles? Are they just going to abandon it?
Anybody got any background to this? Do we need to start lobbying the council? Will Voda keep one token customer to be able to argue that they have customers on the old service so they can't switch it off?