I would like to temporarily relocate my wireless broadband connection during this current lock down. The plan I am on is "Rural Broadband 200GB"

I was under the impression that while technically possible (it's just a 4G cellular connection) that it was not strictly allowed due to Vodafone needing to manage loading on their networks. I seem to remember something vague in the contract but don't have it to hand.

I rang and used online chat - both reassured me that it was okay to move and use anywhere.

I guess what I am really after is for some kind of confirmation (other than 1st level support) that a temporary relocation would be acceptable and not result in my connection getting blacklisted :-)

Can anyone shed some light?