Forums › Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside) › New build with Chorus ONT


20 posts

Geek


#273372 18-Aug-2020 22:44
Hi I have a friend on Vodafone who just moved into a newly built house and is trying to have Fibre activated. Vodafone are saying his ONT is powered off but my friend says it is powered on. Vodafone want my friend to read out the serial number on his ONT but he can't find it. The ONT is mounted on the wall. He can see the lights on the front and the sides and bottom but he can't see the back of the ONT as it is mounted up against the wall. Where would the serial number be located on a Chorus model 100/200 ont like this https://www.chorus.co.nz/q/model-type-200

655 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2544074 18-Aug-2020 22:49
S/N is the text printed under the QR code on the front.

