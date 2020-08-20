Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#274408 20-Aug-2020 19:06
Greetings,

 

An acquaintance has unfortunately forgotten her password to an existing Microsoft account. She's had the account for several years. Unfortunately, the recovery email is for a paradise address.

 

The Microsoft account has several years of correspondence and records related to her business.

 

Her memory has been fading, and the password is something she can no longer recall.

 

Is there anyone I can contact at Vodafone to somehow sort out a temporary forwarding arrangement for the paradise account in question. Basically, we just need to forward/access/capture the recovery code for the Microsoft account question. Obviously, once the Microsoft account is recovered we would update the recovery email.

 

Thanks in advance.

 

 

  #2546526 20-Aug-2020 19:23
Probably not. They have stopped forwarding emails. Email services are all closed down.

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/emailforwarding/

  #2546570 20-Aug-2020 20:33
dylanp: Probably not. They have stopped forwarding emails. Email services are all closed down.

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/emailforwarding/

 

Because I am a moron, I  forgot to change my Keeper email address from my @paradise.net.nz and had to start from scratch

 

its the only thing I missed 

 

 

