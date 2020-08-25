Has anyone else been receiving calls from 0800 080 157? I've received 3 calls this morning. They are automated, say they are calling from Vodafone, and, asking to press a number if the person is available. They have been for different people, however, there is no option to say wrong number. If you do press the options to say that, you are not the person they are trying to contact, and, the person they are trying to contact is not available, they send a text message to your number (it includes account numbers, and, asks them to call back about their account).

I think it's a case of people (possibly Vodafone staff) putting in random numbers into their mobile contact number field and my number is quite easy to enter.