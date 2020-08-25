Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Getting calls from 0800080157 - not for me


#274493 25-Aug-2020 14:36
Has anyone else been receiving calls from 0800 080 157? I've received 3 calls this morning. They are automated, say they are calling from Vodafone, and, asking to press a number if the person is available. They have been for different people, however, there is no option to say wrong number. If you do press the options to say that, you are not the person they are trying to contact, and, the person they are trying to contact is not available, they send a text message to your number (it includes account numbers, and, asks them to call back about their account).

 

I think it's a case of people (possibly Vodafone staff) putting in random numbers into their mobile contact number field and my number is quite easy to enter.

 

 

  #2549504 25-Aug-2020 14:51
Its not Vodafone.

 

http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/22714/~/has-vodafone-called-me%3F-0800-777-443

 

Could be a debt collection company on their behalf though.

 

 




  #2549505 25-Aug-2020 14:52
On the contrary. It's not an official VF number (they list them). Whats the premium code the message is from?

 

Likely a reboot of a debt collection scam where someone reports as debt collectors.. or actually is.

 

It appears they've poss flogged an abandoned 0800 from 2014 - brookby motel

 

Remember inbound number can be falisified.

 
 
 
 




  #2549510 25-Aug-2020 14:59
I would say it's a debt collection firm based on the information they send. Txt comes from 4411 with an account number asking them to call back at 0800 080 157.

 

 

 

Edit - which looking up is a debt collection agency. Regardless, the problem seems to be Vodafone supplying them with incorrect information (my phone number), associated with multiple peoples accounts.

 

Edit2 - unless it's actually spammers. Perhaps if someone from Vodafone contacts me, I can supply 1 of the account numbers and this can be traced back if it is a spammer, or, just bad information from Vodafone.

 

 

  #2549520 25-Aug-2020 15:17
Hey @dolsen - it sounds like these are coming from one of our debt recovery agencies but intended for someone who may have owned your number before you, or where we have your number recorded as the primary contact for some other reason.

 

I can pass this on to our collections team to fix up for you :)




I work in the Corporate/Government space for Vodafone NZ, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.

