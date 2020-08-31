I'll save the long-winded explanations and just jump straight to a traceroute.  Can anybody confirm that there are problems to US based usenet servers when connecting via Vodafone?
I have tested with Vodafone fibre, cable and 2Degrees from. Only Vodafone has the issue.

 

Previously the speeds were around 500-550mbps but since July 27(approx), speeds appear to be capping at 20mbps. I have tested with multiple usenet providers and all of their servers based in US are experiencing this issue. EU based servers are still working okay (220mbps which hasn't changed).

 

Here is the current tracert:

 

traceroute to news.newsgroup.****

 

1  (192.168.1.1)  1.976 ms  1.174 ms  1.147 ms

 

2  *  3.083 ms  4.073 ms  90.553 ms

 

3  *  4.187 ms  4.085 ms  4.077 ms

 

4  towerstream.as29930.any2ix.coresite.com (206.72.210.26)  272.274 ms  204.221 ms  160.394 ms

 

5  151.139.68.3 (151.139.68.3)  170.792 ms  171.086 ms  170.735 ms

 

6  151.139.68.67 (151.139.68.67)  170.464 ms  170.949 ms  340.031 ms

 

7  100.65.0.40 (100.65.0.40)  206.538 ms  401.616 ms  190.747 ms

 

8  100.65.0.31 (100.65.0.31)  322.878 ms  201.107 ms  200.915 ms

 

9  100.65.0.48 (100.65.0.48)  411.958 ms  215.819 ms  266.883 ms

 

10  151.139.48.3 (151.139.48.3)  214.699 ms  213.919 ms  401.068 ms

 

11  * 214.410 ms  397.482 ms  214.569 ms

 

12  * 400.324 ms  324.056 ms  214.674 ms

 

 

 

Attached is tracert done before the issue started. Sorry only have a screenshot.

 