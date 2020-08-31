I'll save the long-winded explanations and just jump straight to a traceroute. Can anybody confirm that there are problems to US based usenet servers when connecting via Vodafone?

I have tested with Vodafone fibre, cable and 2Degrees from. Only Vodafone has the issue.

Previously the speeds were around 500-550mbps but since July 27(approx), speeds appear to be capping at 20mbps. I have tested with multiple usenet providers and all of their servers based in US are experiencing this issue. EU based servers are still working okay (220mbps which hasn't changed).

Here is the current tracert:

traceroute to news.newsgroup.****

1 (192.168.1.1) 1.976 ms 1.174 ms 1.147 ms

2 * 3.083 ms 4.073 ms 90.553 ms

3 * 4.187 ms 4.085 ms 4.077 ms

4 towerstream.as29930.any2ix.coresite.com (206.72.210.26) 272.274 ms 204.221 ms 160.394 ms

5 151.139.68.3 (151.139.68.3) 170.792 ms 171.086 ms 170.735 ms

6 151.139.68.67 (151.139.68.67) 170.464 ms 170.949 ms 340.031 ms

7 100.65.0.40 (100.65.0.40) 206.538 ms 401.616 ms 190.747 ms

8 100.65.0.31 (100.65.0.31) 322.878 ms 201.107 ms 200.915 ms

9 100.65.0.48 (100.65.0.48) 411.958 ms 215.819 ms 266.883 ms

10 151.139.48.3 (151.139.48.3) 214.699 ms 213.919 ms 401.068 ms

11 * 214.410 ms 397.482 ms 214.569 ms

12 * 400.324 ms 324.056 ms 214.674 ms

Attached is tracert done before the issue started. Sorry only have a screenshot.