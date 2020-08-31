Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone Cable Internet with Google Wifi issues


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#274609 31-Aug-2020 14:46
Send private message quote this post

Hi, moved into a new house, looking to extend wifi signal using Google Wifi, but hitting problems.  Apologies for terminology, I have no idea what I am talking about!

 

We have vodafone cable internet, with the standard modem they provide for this currently and the ultra hub.  The wifi signal with this set up doesn't cover the whole house, so purchase google wifi with 3 wifi points.  Followed the instructions (I think!) and disconnected the ultra hub, replacing it with first of the google wifi points.  The google wifi point for some reason would not connect to the internet.  After looking for advice, it was suggested I reconnect the ultra hub to the modem, and then connect the first of the google wifi points to the ultrahub using the ethernet cable.  This time it did connect to the internet, and I quite happily connected the other two wifi points which each were able to connect to the internet.

 

So far, so good.  Except not.  When trying to connect other devices to the internet through the new wireless network, they just refused.  Amazon Echo would not connect, and a Samsung TV would not connect to the internet through the new wireless network.

 

I've tried to read around - looks like I may have double NAT issues.

 

I guess the real problem is that the google wifi doesn't find the internet when connected directly to the modem.  I am not sure if there is some kind of setting on the modem that I need to change, and I am not sure how I can access the modem settings.  Or I am just wondering if there is some kind of incompatibility between cable broadband modems and google wifi.  It seems the ultra hub does not have a bridging mode, although I can't find much in the way of recent information on the ultra hub on the vodafone website at least.

 

 

 

Any help appreciated!

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
222 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2554166 31-Aug-2020 15:04
Send private message quote this post

You need a router that supports VLAN 10. Which Google WiFI doesn't.

 

From https://support.google.com/wifi/answer/9798157?hl=en

 

Set up a network that uses VLAN tagging

 

 

 

 

Some internet services providers (ISPs) require VLAN tagging in order for their modems to communicate with wireless routers. VLAN tagging is not supported by Google Nest Wifi or Google Wifi and can cause your set up to fail. 

 

 

 



2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2554187 31-Aug-2020 15:36
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, so looking at that link, there are two options: 1) connect google wifi to smart switch to vodafone supplied modem or 2) connect google wifi to router supporting VLAN tagging to vodafone supplied modem - is that right?

 

Would you be able to recommend specific products, as google searching brings up a bunch of gadgets and I can't figure out whether they will actually do the job, or whether they just appear due to the way google ads work!

Create new topic




News »

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.