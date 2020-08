Kia ora,

When we tried to use our Vodafone TV today, we can't access any of the usual channels (TVNZ, TV2, Three etc) - and could only get "Keeping up with the Kardashians" on Duke!!!! ARRGGH

Tried rebooting and still had the car crash playing on the TV talking crap so I tried to check my "Hide unsubscribed channels" and switched it to "Show".

Thank god that 2020 hasn't got worse for me and I could stop watching Duke and started to watch the Chase followed by OneNews.



Just so you guys know....