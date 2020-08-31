So I got this email today and am a bit stunned that I am being moved from VDSL to a 4G wireless plan. I never requested this and don't want it.

Has anyone else got this?

I have called and asked for a note to be added to my account to say I don't want to be moved and I have also filled in the reply form to the email saying the same. Really worried that my account is going to be cocked up and my VDSL killed. Just to make this a really great experience the new pricing is marginally more than my VDSL.

Any tips to avoid carnage? If Vodafone are trying to get off copper and want to charge more to remain on VDSL then thats a conversation to have but not automatically be moved.