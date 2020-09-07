Hello we recently moved from Auckland central with very fast fibre out to a rural property in Coatesville, where we have very poor cellphone service (on 2degrees). For Internet we have Farmside. The modem box seems super-sensitive to position, we managed to find one place in the house where we can get enough signal for it to work. When we get 3 bars of signal, everything works great; but with 2 bars it is pretty sketchy. I have tried moving the box around while looking at the signal data from the router page to get a better signal, even 1mm of movement can make a dramatic difference but we can't get it to stay consistent. It seems we need an antenna to boost the signal.

Elsewhere in these forums I've seen this antenna recommended for Huawei 525, is this still the best option available today? https://www.gowifi.co.nz/700-directional/ant-228.html

Can anyone recommend an installer that services my area?

Details:

Rsrq: -10db

Rsrp: -115dBm

Rssi: -83dBm

PCI: 241

Upload Freq: 730.5 Mhz

Band: 28

From looking at the GIS maps we are 1.8km in a straight line to the nearest Vodafone tower.