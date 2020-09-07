Hi, I often work with a security company in Christchurch. We do a lot of Video Surveilance systems. In particular we have NX Witness and Vivotek relating to this issue. We are also having the same issue with BPT video intercomm systems.

About a month ago we started getting calls from the odd client saying they cannot see their video cameras on the app on their phones, can be either Android or iPhone. All of the complaints have come from customers on Vodafone cell phones. We have tested the same apps on the same systems with a Spark phone and they work perfectly.

We cannot find any reason for this and most of these systems have worked in the past.

Does anyone know of any recent changes to the Vodafone cellular data system that could explain this?

Regards, Hugh