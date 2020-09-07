Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Security Camera Apps have stopped Working on Vodafone Recently


1 post

Wannabe Geek


#275756 7-Sep-2020 22:45
Send private message

Hi, I often work with a security company in Christchurch. We do a lot of Video Surveilance systems. In particular we have NX Witness and Vivotek relating to this issue. We are also having the same issue with BPT video intercomm systems.

 

About a month ago we started getting calls from the odd client saying they cannot see their video cameras on the app on their phones, can be either Android or iPhone. All of the complaints have come from customers on Vodafone cell phones. We have tested the same apps on the same systems with a Spark phone and they work perfectly.

 

We cannot find any reason for this and most of these systems have worked in the past.

 

Does anyone know of any recent changes to the Vodafone cellular data system that could explain this?

 

 

 

Regards,  Hugh

Create new topic
BDFL - Memuneh
68239 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2559987 7-Sep-2020 23:04
Send private message quote this post

Does the system use a central server or is this a remote connection direct to the cameras, using some port forward on the router side?

If it uses a port forward, is this a know port or selected at random?




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

Create new topic




News »

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.