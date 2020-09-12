Just noticed not receiving any calls to the landline since Thursday, sure enough the Phone light on the Vodafone hub is flashing red,

There doesnt seem to be any cabling issues and I've restarted the hub multiple times.

Voice status in the router says "Line" (on hook) "phone number" is correctly listed , service status however is listed as OFF??

some code from the log ?

also cell phone to my landline gets a voice message saying number no longer exists???

09/12/2020

18:31:45

[MMRVSIPIMPL::REGTERMOBJ]:E: registerStateChanged:1331 - statusCode 404

Voice

09/12/2020

18:31:45

[MMRVSIPIMPL::REGTERMOBJ]:E: regTermObjFirewallUpdate:3805 - Unable to retrieve currentDestination from SIP network ..

Voice

09/12/2020

18:31:45

SIP Registration: SIP: 35477604 : Deregister

Voice

09/12/2020

18:31:44

Voice

09/12/2020

18:31:44

Content-Length: 0

Voice

09/12/2020

18:31:44

Reason: Q.850;cause=1;text="User not Found"

Voice

09/12/2020

18:31:44

Via: SIP/2.0/UDP 47.72.44.179:6050;received=47.72.44.179;rport=6050;branch=z9hG4bK-22b-8790e-57caf151-6db298