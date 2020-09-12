Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)No landline since thursday afternoon


1756 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#275843 12-Sep-2020 18:38
Send private message quote this post

Just noticed not receiving any calls to the landline since Thursday, sure enough the  Phone light on the Vodafone hub is flashing red,

 

There doesnt seem to be any cabling issues and I've restarted the hub multiple times.

 

Voice status in the router says "Line" (on hook)   "phone number" is correctly listed  , service  status however is listed as OFF??

 

some code from the log ?

 

also cell phone to my landline gets a voice message saying number no longer exists???

 

 

 

 

09/12/2020

 

18:31:45

 

[MMRVSIPIMPL::REGTERMOBJ]:E: registerStateChanged:1331 - statusCode 404

 

Voice

 

 

 

09/12/2020

 

18:31:45

 

[MMRVSIPIMPL::REGTERMOBJ]:E: regTermObjFirewallUpdate:3805 - Unable to retrieve currentDestination from SIP network ..

 

Voice

 

 

 

09/12/2020

 

18:31:45

 

SIP Registration: SIP: 35477604 : Deregister

 

Voice

 

 

 

09/12/2020

 

18:31:44

 

 

 

Voice

 

 

 

09/12/2020

 

18:31:44

 

Content-Length: 0

 

Voice

 

 

 

09/12/2020

 

18:31:44

 

Reason: Q.850;cause=1;text="User not Found"

 

Voice

 

 

 

09/12/2020

 

18:31:44

 

Via: SIP/2.0/UDP 47.72.44.179:6050;received=47.72.44.179;rport=6050;branch=z9hG4bK-22b-8790e-57caf151-6db298

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
2281 posts

Uber Geek


  #2563054 12-Sep-2020 18:57
Send private message quote this post

Time to call Vodafone




Electrician.

 

Location: Dunedin

 

 

6781 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2563058 12-Sep-2020 19:04
Send private message quote this post

Have you called VodafoneNZ?

 
 
 
 




1756 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2563061 12-Sep-2020 19:11
Send private message quote this post

Account holder chatted to support online, who said nothing is wrong at their end??

 

Dial tone is there , but giving a  "busy" signal

 

and why when my landline is  called does  it say number doesnt exist?

 

 

Create new topic




News »

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08

Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors
Posted 9-Sep-2020 18:00

Catalyst Cloud brings Kubernetes-based open-source web hosting solution to market
Posted 9-Sep-2020 17:54

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.