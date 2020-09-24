Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Social pass gone from my wife and I's plan :(
David321

#277061 24-Sep-2020 10:19
Hi all,

 

Just wondering if there is anyone else here who has a free add on removed from their Vodafone plan? My wife and I struck a deal with Vodafone about a year ago, we switched to Vodafone home broadband (HFC Max) and also signed up to a Red+ Lite SIMO plan at $60 per month and also had my wife added to this for an extra $20 per month. All our Vodafone services cost a fair bit per month (not sure of exact figure) and we had Social pass given to my wife plus my cell plans meaning we had free data on certain social media which keeps us under our data limit of 10GB. We are heavy data users as my wifes family is overseas and she calls her parents etc on viber or Facebook messenger etc which can not always be done at home on the WiFi.

 

Yesterday I got a text from Vodafone saying our social pass was ending at midnight, I called the sales team at Vodafone who said it would cost $20 per month to have this added back to our accounts. I am not typically self entitled but I thought this was a bit rough, its a bit frustrating that Vodafone are now offering free membership to "The Market" (something I have no intention of using) and can not substitute that for social pass. I even offered to lock in to Vodafone for another 12 months if they gave us our social passes back, but was still told the only way to get it back is to pay an extra $20 per month.

 

Am I being hard done by here or is this the norm? I am tempted to look into what Spark can offer now, perhaps they can provide what Vodafone were giving me for the same price. 

 

 

Linux
  #2573305 24-Sep-2020 10:23
All offers like this are normally 12 months and then they expire

trig42
  #2573309 24-Sep-2020 10:31
I'm amazed they told you it was ending and didn't just roll it over and start charging you the $20.

 

But, as above, mostly those things are 12 months (or term of your contract with them).

 
 
 
 


Dingbatt
  #2573379 24-Sep-2020 11:12
Isn’t their unlimited plan $80 a month? If so you would be better to go for that if forced, rather than pay the extra $20 for a limited service.

 

Just out of interest I got ‘socialiser’ when I signed up for my current plan on Spark but it was only for 6 months and has just ended. Went completely unused as I don’t do FB, Twitter, etc.




