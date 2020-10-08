I am having issues with my Vodafone broadband landline (HG559b router) in Christchurch City where the VOIP light is green and flashes when a call comes is made to the number, but the phone doesn't ring and the line is dead when picked up. This first occurred last week and after 30 minutes conversation with Vodafone faults of plugging/unplugging/rebooting, trying different phones and replacing a cable everything came right. This lasted about 5 days and the same thing has happened. Whether it is phone equipment or a router problem, I am unable investigate again as I am 120kms away for the next 4 days (leaving the missus at the house minus landline).

My thoughts were that a good solution would be to call divert the number to where I am at present and as I can access my city PC through Remote Viewer, login to my account and activate 'Call Divert'. I did this, but I kept getting a quite long error message saying it was not able to complete the action and un-ticking the option box.



Reading the section on CALL DIVERT there is mention that voicemail needs to be activated first. Can any Vodafone GURU confirm that you have to set up the voicemail service (even if you don't need it) in order to be able to activate Call Divert, incurring a cost of $11.25 per month instead of the $4.09 for call divert on it's own?



I really don't want to activate voicemail (which I wont use) only to find I get the same error message when trying to set up call divert and I guess once these services are activated, I then have to figure out the way they are accessed remotely 😕.

Tony C.

Here is the error msg

