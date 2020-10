Hi.

Can anyone tell me the various number lengths for the Vodafone mobile numbers?

I found this old thread from 2011, that lists the 0210 series by @old3eyes

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=90015



02101+5 digits = 10 digits

02102 + 6 digits = 11 digits

02103~7 + 5 digits = 10 digits

02108 +6 digits = 11 digits

02109 +5 digits = 10 digits..

Does anyone have the lengths for 0211 to 0219, or can point me to an official source? (I haven't found one)



Cheers