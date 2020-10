Having just returned back from overseas, I would love to use my old number again. I topped up when i left about a year ago - just turned the phone on and have a text sitting there from 11 sept 2020 that I needed to top up again to avoid disconnection.



Tried to live chat (since i cant call) but the support staff couldnt/didnt do much. Read up online and this is possible?



http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/29033/~/get-an-old-mobile-number-back



Can anything be done to salvage the number? Or is it possible for me to try get it back via recycle? I have a bunch of services tied to the number for verification - a few too many to remember until I use em so dont want to lose it if possible.



Appreciate any help in advance.