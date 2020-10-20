Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi,

 

Does Vodafone Fibre use the Customer Zone or doe it use Vodafone A or Vodafone B on the bill? looking at joining up as a brand new customer but want to able to manage it all in one place.




"When the people are being beaten with a stick, they are not much happier if it is called 'the People's Stick'"

 

New fibre customers will have Vodafone A on their bills.




I work in the Corporate/Government space for Vodafone NZ, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.

