Hi,
Does Vodafone Fibre use the Customer Zone or doe it use Vodafone A or Vodafone B on the bill? looking at joining up as a brand new customer but want to able to manage it all in one place.
Hi,
Does Vodafone Fibre use the Customer Zone or doe it use Vodafone A or Vodafone B on the bill? looking at joining up as a brand new customer but want to able to manage it all in one place.
"When the people are being beaten with a stick, they are not much happier if it is called 'the People's Stick'"
I work in the Corporate/Government space for Vodafone NZ, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.