Has anyone had any problems with their VF cable internet speed in the last few weeks? My speed at home has dropped from just under 40Mbps to <10Mbps (tested using speedtest.net) and nothing has changed at home. I'm not sure exactly when it degraded but definatively a few weeks now. I have tried powering off/on all of my network devices with no luck.

Just wondering if there's a general slowdown on cable?

Thanks, Lewis.