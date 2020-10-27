Learnerdriver

I have an older (white) pocket WIFI device that struggles to get WIFI data signal and often shows the signal strength as a yellow light instead of a green light.

I have considered purchasing the Portable Alcatel MW41 showing on the VF website, but as I was in Botany, I called at both VF and Noel Leeming to view same, and was told they were both out of stock and the Pocket WIFI's were a deleted VF product.

They both suggested tethering which I don't wish to do. Is anyone aware of a better option or pocket WIFI product?