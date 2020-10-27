Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Pocket WIFI (MIFI)
Learnerdriver

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#279607 27-Oct-2020 10:46
I have an older (white) pocket WIFI device that struggles to get WIFI data signal and often shows the signal strength as a yellow light instead of a green light.

 

I have considered purchasing the Portable Alcatel MW41 showing on the VF website, but as I was in Botany, I called at both VF and Noel Leeming to view same, and was told they were both out of stock and the Pocket WIFI's were a deleted VF product.

 

They both suggested tethering which I don't wish to do. Is anyone aware of a better option or pocket WIFI product?

shk292
1976 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2592368 27-Oct-2020 11:30
You could just repurpose an old phone with a separate sim and use that solely for hotspot. Use a separate google account with minimal apps to prevent extraneous notifications etc

hairy1
2989 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2592370 27-Oct-2020 11:39
I have been doing what shk292 has been doing. Works great with an old Samsung S7 which has 4g. Better than our old dedicated 3g Huawei hotspot.




Hunter
67 posts

Master Geek


  #2592384 27-Oct-2020 11:55
Try these
https://www.dlink.com.au/home-solutions/mobile-broadband/3g-4g-lte-desktop-routers

Have the older AC750 and it works fantastic.
Been using it for many years now all over the world.
https://www.dlink.com.au/home-solutions/DIR-510L-wi-fi-ac750-portable-router-and-charger

