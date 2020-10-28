Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wellington region outage 2020/10/28?
#279614 28-Oct-2020 11:20
Anyone else having Vodafone issues this morning? Particularly in Wellington region? My UFB in Kapiti died about 10ish, managed to get through to overseas support who were fairly useless as expected then tried to transfer me to the xsquad after I asked. Whilst being transferred, the hold music died and after 5 minutes of silence I ended up hanging up. I now see that there is an HFC/VTV fault under investigation in Wadestown/Karori, and a mobile issue in Wilton showing up that weren't there before I rang. Wondering if there is a bigger issue?




  #2592701 28-Oct-2020 11:57
My Kapiti home office on Voda UFB home fibre lost its WAN (vlan10) IP address at 10:10am.
I've bounced the ONT and the router but that made no difference, could not bare the on hold music from the call centre...
My Lambton Quay office on on Voda UFB business fibre is still up and working.

Looks like they have some issues yeah.

  #2592703 28-Oct-2020 12:00
My office at Paraparaumu Beach has been down for a couple of hours.  Still working at home though (also at the beach).




  #2592704 28-Oct-2020 12:01
VF NZ posted this on Twitter in response to a query about Wellington outages

 

"Hey there, I can confirm we are currently experiencing an outage in the area and that we will get it back up and running as soon as possible ^AW"

 

https://twitter.com/vodafoneNZ/status/1321216076156456961

 

 

  #2592706 28-Oct-2020 12:04
UFB with VF here in Porirua is working without issue.

  #2592712 28-Oct-2020 12:19
Vodafone rep tried to fix my Fibre line, then spoke to Chorus and came back that it is an area outage in Kapiti (Paraparaumu).

 

Looks like they have one in Wellington also. Looks to me like they have lost Chorus Vodafone connection as the Ont tests still showed connection, but the Modem cant get Internet.

  #2592722 28-Oct-2020 12:57
Vodafone just told my wife that Chorus had some gear taken out by a car accident! No details though.




 

