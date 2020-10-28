My Kapiti home office on Voda UFB home fibre lost its WAN (vlan10) IP address at 10:10am.
I've bounced the ONT and the router but that made no difference, could not bare the on hold music from the call centre...
My Lambton Quay office on on Voda UFB business fibre is still up and working.
Looks like they have some issues yeah.
My office at Paraparaumu Beach has been down for a couple of hours. Still working at home though (also at the beach).
McLean
VF NZ posted this on Twitter in response to a query about Wellington outages
"Hey there, I can confirm we are currently experiencing an outage in the area and that we will get it back up and running as soon as possible ^AW"
https://twitter.com/vodafoneNZ/status/1321216076156456961
UFB with VF here in Porirua is working without issue.
Vodafone rep tried to fix my Fibre line, then spoke to Chorus and came back that it is an area outage in Kapiti (Paraparaumu).
Looks like they have one in Wellington also. Looks to me like they have lost Chorus Vodafone connection as the Ont tests still showed connection, but the Modem cant get Internet.
Vodafone just told my wife that Chorus had some gear taken out by a car accident! No details though.