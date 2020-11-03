Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
mobiusnz

175 posts

Master Geek


#279719 3-Nov-2020 13:58
Hi guys - In my role in IT support one thing I've noticed over the years is something about Vodafone's network seems to mean I see internet outages requiring a router reboot on Vodafone more frequently than anyone else. Its not a massive number but I just had one now in Nelson and the other morning in Greymouth.

 

Both times all that was required was a power down and power up of the router (A draytek not the Vodafone provided device).

Its not at all unique to Draytek's though, I've had it with HG659's etc too.

Its as if there is a failure in the PPP Link and the consumer end equipment doesn't seem to acknowledge there is an issue so just carries on as normal and requires in one way or another a kick in the pants, either a restart or a manual drop of the ppp so it reconnects.

I've had it with ADSL/VDSL and these two were fibre.

Not a massive issue but can waste a little time - In both cases for me the people I had to talk through things were at the extreme lower end of people to talk through something technical - Todays was easy but the Greymouth one was a bit of a nightmare as it turned out there old DSL draytek was still sitting on the shelf so she told me she'd turned it off and on but had done the wrong one that wasn't connected to power. When I rang vodafone they were particularly unhelpful with simply "If its not out router we can't help - Tell them to connect our router and then ring". What would have been helpful would have been checking their end when the connection was last seen etc - Also be really nice if ISP's could indicate if the ONT/Fibre link is up but I suspect that has to go back to Chorus or whoever the fibre connector is.

In then end I talk them through getting the HG659 out of the box, plugging it in and using a laptop and confirming the connection worked. Plugged the other router back in and it also worked. There's half an hour gone when in reality A) if she's rebooted the correct router it probably would have come up and B) most ISP's reconnect automatically after outages.

I have no idea where the failure is but its just an observation that I have calls from Vodafone customers with internet outages that need a router reboot where most other providers if the connection is down its an ongoing fault and it comes back up on its own - Just intrigued if others have observed the same - If so perhaps something can be changed at Vodafone's end to better manage reconnects after faults/outages??

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12628 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2597067 3-Nov-2020 14:02
YMMV, backup adsl link on VF always happily reestablishes the connection for me.

 

 

 

NFV4 bridged to Mikrotik terminating PPPoE there.

 

Given VF by default use IPoE for UFB now, i'd suspect you could see a bit of reestablishment delays from simply the fact that it's not stateful.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

nztim
1015 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2597074 3-Nov-2020 14:09
hio77: NFV4 bridged to Mikrotik terminating PPPoE there.


Off topic but NF4V has so many uses. Wifi AP, DSL Bridge, ATA Adapter

 
 
 
 


mobiusnz

175 posts

Master Geek


  #2597077 3-Nov-2020 14:12
hio77:

 

YMMV, backup adsl link on VF always happily reestablishes the connection for me.

 

 

 

NFV4 bridged to Mikrotik terminating PPPoE there.

 

Given VF by default use IPoE for UFB now, i'd suspect you could see a bit of reestablishment delays from simply the fact that it's not stateful.

 



I did think that after posting - With DSL it was PPP where as now its just IP - The Nelson one had been down for 5 minutes when I rang them, they were just waiting patiently before ringing but their CHCH branch rang to let me know they couldn't see the nelson server so I checked. So it had been long enough you'd think.

The Greymouth one was tricky as due to miscommunications its impossible to know what actually worked in the end - It might have actually been a localised Fibre issue, it might have been a localised Vodafone issue as when I rang there were no known issues but its not uncommon for them not to be discovered for a little time.

Maybe I'm dreaming and the issue I'm referring to really was a PPPoE/PPPoA issue with DSL that doesn't exist with Fibre and these two over the last two days were isolated.

In part thats why I've posted - Kind of an "am i imagining this". I did find the response of "We can't help if its not a Vodafone provided modem" a little unhelpful. It almost seems to be a company policy now - If its now our equipment end to end we won't help.

