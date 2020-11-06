I have just moved to a new property, and had fiber installed. I also purchased a Vodafone TV Gen 2. However I have had no luck getting it to actually play anything on Netflix. The Netflix app loads fine, and I can browse the titles and even see the previews in the background, but as soon as I press play I receive the following error:

We're having trouble playing this title right now. Please try again later or select a different title.Netflix Error tvq-pb-101 (5.2.101)

Which on the Netflix help website says "usually means a network connectivity problem is stopping your device from reaching Netflix.". Unfortunately there is no solutions to fix this.

My router is an Asus RT-AC59U V2 supplied by Stuff Fibre. I have changed the DNS settings, and turned off any firewalls, but has not fixed the issue. Both router and Vodafone TV are running latest firmware.

I am after some help please on what I can try to solve this issue.

Thanks, Daniel