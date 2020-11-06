Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone TV Gen 2 issue - Netflix Won't Play
Arsonist

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#279762 6-Nov-2020 14:41
Send private message quote this post

I have just moved to a new property, and had fiber installed. I also purchased a Vodafone TV Gen 2. However I have had no luck getting it to actually play anything on Netflix. The Netflix app loads fine, and I can browse the titles and even see the previews in the background, but as soon as I press play I receive the following error:

 

We're having trouble playing this title right now. Please try again later or select a different title.
Netflix Error tvq-pb-101 (5.2.101)

 

Which on the Netflix help website says "usually means a network connectivity problem is stopping your device from reaching Netflix.". Unfortunately there is no solutions to fix this.

 

My router is an Asus RT-AC59U V2 supplied by Stuff Fibre. I have changed the DNS settings, and turned off any firewalls, but has not fixed the issue. Both router and Vodafone TV are running latest firmware. 

 

I am after some help please on what I can try to solve this issue.

 

 

 

Thanks, Daniel

Create new topic
magnetonz
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2599048 6-Nov-2020 14:49
Send private message quote this post

Hi Daniel,

Have you tried to open and use Netflix.com on a PC or Mac at the same address using the same internet connection?

 

 

 

 

Linux
6910 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2599050 6-Nov-2020 14:50
Send private message quote this post

Connected over Ethernet or Wi-Fi ?

 
 
 
 


Arsonist

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2599052 6-Nov-2020 14:52
Send private message quote this post

Hi, yes Netflix has no problem playing anywhere else. I can even chromecast it to the same tv with no issues. The self test option in the Netflix menu also reveals no issues. 

 

It is connected over Wifi. I may pickup a long Cat6 cable tonight to plug the Vodafone Tv direct into the router to see if that changes anything. 

Create new topic





News »

Xbox ANZ to livestream next-generation Xbox launch from Queenstown
Posted 6-Nov-2020 12:35

Fitbit data shows COVID-19 pandemic affected health and fitness routines
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:27

Fibre cable connecting Sydney with Hamilton opens for internet traffic
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:09

Philips Projection launching two new PicoPix portable projectors
Posted 4-Nov-2020 08:41

Perfect storm will lead to disruptive plays in the New Zealand telco market
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:13

Google and Spark deliver no-cost digital skills training for SMEs
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:06

Chorus confirm Hyperfibre available across New Zealand now
Posted 2-Nov-2020 13:37

Vodafone enables 5G roaming - for when international travel comes
Posted 30-Oct-2020 15:03

Spark awards funding to Kiwi businesses in 5G funding initiative
Posted 30-Oct-2020 14:58

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30

Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs
Posted 26-Oct-2020 18:05

Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Posted 21-Oct-2020 08:34

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.