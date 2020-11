I have recently gone over to VOiP via the Ultrahub, and everything is working fine from this end.

However, I have been told that when calling a mobile phone my number or name no longer shows on their screen ... just the words 'unknown'.

I've always assumed that with a cell phone, if the name and number is in the Contacts list, then that information would be displayed for an appropriate incoming call?

Regardless of how it works, why would it now stop?