Hi,

I use mikrotik router (with a 4G vodafone sim) in my car for internet and satellite tracking and has been working well for a couple of years

I have just set up the exact same thing for my wife's car but this units connection to the satellite tracking server is dodgy while the internet works fine.

If I change sims from my car to her car, hers works perfectly

the most telling thing is that when I connect to both routers at the same time through winbox (they have identical configurations) I can get mine to ping the tracking server but my wife's one will not. (but I can use YouTube through either via WiFi)

DNS resolution is fine on both devices it just looks like no ping response and no port 5055 connection

So I guess my question is: Could the set ups on the sims be different? or am I looking at a faulty sim?