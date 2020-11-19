Seeing an odd issue with my mother in laws prepay sim card. She can make calls, receive calls, send SMS, but can't receive SMS.
Have tried the sim in a different phone, same symptoms. I'm assuming it needs replacing?
SIM is only used to ID subscriber onto the mobile network, The SMS are stored on the handset these days not SIM card
Linux:
So maybe a network issue then? I can't understand why MIL can't receive sms messages.
Are you sending the test SMS from the same operator (from a Vodafone SIM to a Vodafone SIM)? Tried with different operators to see if it's only incoming messages from one being affected?
freitasm:
Are you sending the test SMS from the same operator (from a Vodafone SIM to a Vodafone SIM)? Tried with different operators to see if it's only incoming messages from one being affected?
Yeah same operator, unfortunately I'm also on Vodafone, and father in law is also Vodafone. Didn't have anyone on a competing network handy.
Seeing this happens on Vodafone to Vodafone I'd call Vodafone and if the first contact says to just restart the phone or replace SIM I would ask to escalate.
VodafoneNZ need to check the SMS flag on the MSISDN in the HLR / CSBD I am sure the command is (If I remember correct) ZMIS:IMSI=53001xxxxxx;