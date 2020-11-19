Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Choosing a VF Prepay Sim number
esawers

389 posts

Ultimate Geek


#279968 19-Nov-2020 11:52
Send private message quote this post

Is there still a way to choose your own Prepay SIM number? 

 

I used to go through the Vodafone website and it would give me a choice of prepay numbers before purchase. 

Create new topic
Linux
6962 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2606857 19-Nov-2020 12:02
Send private message quote this post

Walk into a store and ask to see Prepay SIM packs on offer is really the only way now

coffeebaron
5744 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2606866 19-Nov-2020 12:08
Send private message quote this post

Other way would be on account, then move to prepay. I think?




Chorus has spent $1.4 billion on making their xDSL broadband network faster and even more now as they are upgrading their rural Conklins. If your still stuck on ADSL or VDSL, why not spend $195 on a master filter install to make sure you are getting the most out of your connection?
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.

 

Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

 
 
 
 


esawers

389 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2606867 19-Nov-2020 12:14
Send private message quote this post

coffeebaron: Other way would be on account, then move to prepay. I think?

 

 

 

Can you move an On account plan to a very basic Prepay Pay & Go plan? 

 

I have one son on Prepaid for emergencies, I add $10 to the account every 6 months or so and he is only charged minimal rates for phone calls and text messages. 

 

Looking to set the other son up on the same system. 

coffeebaron
5744 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2606868 19-Nov-2020 12:19
Send private message quote this post

I believe the ability to move from on account to any prepay plan has been available on Vodafone for quite some time. You grab a prepay pack, then follow the number port process.
Maybe someone from or X Vodafone can confirm.




Chorus has spent $1.4 billion on making their xDSL broadband network faster and even more now as they are upgrading their rural Conklins. If your still stuck on ADSL or VDSL, why not spend $195 on a master filter install to make sure you are getting the most out of your connection?
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.

 

Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Create new topic





News »

James Dyson Award 2020 Global Prize winners announced
Posted 19-Nov-2020 09:45

Vodafone NZ to roll out Amazon Connect in contact centres
Posted 19-Nov-2020 09:33

LG OLED TV and Xbox Series X partnership
Posted 18-Nov-2020 21:40

OPPO unveils three new concept products at OPPO INNO DAY 2020
Posted 18-Nov-2020 16:31

Harman Kardon introduces premium home speakers Citation series
Posted 18-Nov-2020 16:07

Dropbox goes all in on remote work with new features and tools for distributed teams
Posted 18-Nov-2020 15:57

NVIDIA announces A100 80GB GPU for AI supercomputing
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:31

NVIDIA DGX Station A100 offers researchers AI data Centre-in-a-box
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:26

NVIDIA announces Mellanox Inï¬niBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:21

Synology unveils DVA3221 Deep Learning NVR
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:51

Fraudulent Minecraft-related apps deceive millions of Google Play users
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:46

More than $43 million donated to over 1,000 charities by Vodafone NZ
Posted 11-Nov-2020 12:09

Customer feedback tool launches health protection screens
Posted 11-Nov-2020 10:00

Sprout offering seed capital investment opportunity to agtech and foodtech start-ups
Posted 10-Nov-2020 13:08

Xbox ANZ to livestream next-generation Xbox launch from Queenstown
Posted 6-Nov-2020 12:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.