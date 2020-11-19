Is there still a way to choose your own Prepay SIM number?
I used to go through the Vodafone website and it would give me a choice of prepay numbers before purchase.
Walk into a store and ask to see Prepay SIM packs on offer is really the only way now
coffeebaron: Other way would be on account, then move to prepay. I think?
Can you move an On account plan to a very basic Prepay Pay & Go plan?
I have one son on Prepaid for emergencies, I add $10 to the account every 6 months or so and he is only charged minimal rates for phone calls and text messages.
Looking to set the other son up on the same system.
