Hi folks,


Just testing a Vodafone 4G collection in MT Roskill - I’ve noticed that the download speeds are about right (similar or better than what I was getting with Spark or 2D) but I’ve noticed that the uploads speed floats between 1-3mbps. It’s considerably slower than what I was experiencing with other providers (20-50mbps).

I’m fairly sure it’s not my device (iPhone 12), I’ve done multiple restarts and still getting similar results.

Will be trying a few other locations tonight but is this expected?




You should easily see 40Mbps uplink

Linux:

 

You should easily see 40Mbps uplink

 

 

Assuming his Pcell is 20mhz.

 

 

 

VF have a few fun little chunks. 

 

It's all FDD though so i'd expect it to be fairly decent...

 

Spark also seems to have turned ULCA on across the network now, quite nice.




