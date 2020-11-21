Hi folks,
Just testing a Vodafone 4G collection in MT Roskill - I’ve noticed that the download speeds are about right (similar or better than what I was getting with Spark or 2D) but I’ve noticed that the uploads speed floats between 1-3mbps. It’s considerably slower than what I was experiencing with other providers (20-50mbps).
I’m fairly sure it’s not my device (iPhone 12), I’ve done multiple restarts and still getting similar results.
Will be trying a few other locations tonight but is this expected?