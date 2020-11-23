Greetings thought I'd share a user experience.
Went to Vodafone website to check out prices and the menu system is really bad; not intuitive at all eg go to https://www.vodafone.co.nz/broadband/ there is no place to get a quote for your location till you figure out to click the 'Bring your existing modem, or use one of ours' box then at the bottom of that page is almost hidden [Buy Broadband]
Due to those vagaries, Sunday morning around 9:15am opened a chat session with VF. Asked for a new vdsl connection monthly quote, and was told it would be around $85/month mark for 12 month term.
I advised I brought my own modem. The price was then reduced to $69/month no fixed term which sounded great to me.
Then I advised it was a new house and asked what VF connection fees from Chorus would be. Was advised it was free. I reminded the chap it was a new connection and that Chorus would have connection fees, would he please double check and advise the connection fees.
Several minutes later I got this 'since you are bringing your own modem, you have to place the connection order with Chorus yourself'
I said that this was incorrect, that the ISP always liased with Chorus, its not up to customer. Would he please email me a quote for install fees and confirm the no contract VDSL amount, and email me a transcript of the chat session; my email was provided.
You can guess that VF have not followed up on those requests.
Hope others get better experience than this.
Al.