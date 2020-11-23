Linux: Well then call them anyway!

This has been the weirdest and most dishonorable conversation I have ever had with any ISP operator.

12:45 called VF spoke to Ravi who said that they could offer no fixed term, unlimited, vdsl $68.99/month with connection fees of about $250 being waived.

I asked Ravi to assure me that the connection fee was waived and he did so.

I agreed on the spot to sign up, and we went through about 15 minutes of drivers license, delivery address and other account specific questions which Ravi was very polite and I was impressed.

At the end of this I reminded him that I would need to see the connection disclaimer in the contract, and thanked him for his great service.

Then the trouble started. I received his contract email (still on phone with him).

The contract stated no fixed term, but a discount of $20/month applied for a year. When I asked him about the discount, and if, though unlikely I terminated the agreement, would I have to repay the $20/month discount for the months I had been connected. He started to dance around and acted like I was a fool to ask such a question.

To clarify, I said Ravi all I need to know is if I close my account in 1 or 2 months will I have to replay the $20/month. He hesitated, then told me he will cancel the agreement and I should book online.

Then I said well I still am unclear as to the $20/month, but if you are going to provide it without any connection fees, I will continue thanks.

But I said, I cant see any disclaimer of connection fees in this agreement which is what you promised?

He said that clearly, we cant continue this agreement because you dont understand it properly; which I replied saying I understand that there is a discount but you must provide a confirmation about connection and at that stage he started getting very agitated and clearly we were getting nowhere.

A total waste of time, but it compounds the problem I had the day previous. This is a company IMHO that has total lack of professionalism, or integrity in that they will lie to a prospect to get them to sign up to a contract that differs from what the customer had clearly specified.

Fortunately, picked up on these things but someone not so street wise could easily be fooled by this gentleman Ravi, or for that case, any of Vodafones operators as there is another thread here where their support staff behaved terribly as well.

Take care!