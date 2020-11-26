Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)No longer a customer - how to stop getting sent bills?
#280096 26-Nov-2020 11:35
After many years with Vodafone with mobile and broadband accounts I left in frustration due to repeated billing stuff ups and miscommunication. I don't want to re-hash that.

 

 

 

I still get mobile account bills of $0 sent irregularly and have sent emails to support asking this to stop. No answer. I've tried contacting Vodafone's call centre but I need to verify my account details (with details that are long faded from memory, e.g. old cancelled credit card for billing amounts, forgotten PIN). Are there any ways around this? I just want to stop getting reminded of how crap the billing system was/is.

  #2611133 26-Nov-2020 13:43
While of little help, you could just consider it a friendly reminder from VF as to why you switched in the first place, just in case you ever consider going back to them?

  #2611187 26-Nov-2020 14:31
@PaulFindlay Feel free to PM me the account number and the latest invoice number you have and I'll try to see why they are still coming through... I can't think of anything off the top of my head, since they are $0 and (I assume) you don't have any services still active on the account.




I work in the Corporate/Government space for Vodafone NZ, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.

