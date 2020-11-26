Although Vodafone has a hard, well earned reputation for poor customer service, trying to do these sorts of diagnoses and repairs without them is folly and will make you more frustrated.

You need to call them and get help. Get them to remotely reset your cable modem as a start - the profile is in the modem and on the HFC network equipment. Get them to run diagnostics. You have a point in time where things started deteriorating, use that. Don't drown them with "I did this then I did that then this happened" and so on - it's a call centre rep not a psychologist - and let them do their bit.

And yes, you should get something with a wired connection just to remove wireless from the equation, as it might genuinely be the issue.