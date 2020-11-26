Hi,
I’m based in Upper Hutt and a couple of days ago there seems to be an Internet outage from around 8PM until close to 12PM. After the Internet came backup, I noticed the upload speed had gone slowed, but at that time I didn’t bother running speed test. However yesterday when I ran a speed test, I found the speed to be at measly between 2 to 5Mbps upload speed. I’m on the Ultrafast HFC plan, and everything has been working fine over the years, not sure why now.
I also ran Speedtest over 2 different routers (Netgear X4S and Netgear AX8), where both reports the same results. Anyone have similar issues? I’m hoping the problem is not at my end.