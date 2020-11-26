Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone Ultrafast HFC slow upload speed
xemblem

13 posts

Geek


#280097 26-Nov-2020 12:07
Send private message

Hi,

I’m based in Upper Hutt and a couple of days ago there seems to be an Internet outage from around 8PM until close to 12PM. After the Internet came backup, I noticed the upload speed had gone slowed, but at that time I didn’t bother running speed test. However yesterday when I ran a speed test, I found the speed to be at measly between 2 to 5Mbps upload speed. I’m on the Ultrafast HFC plan, and everything has been working fine over the years, not sure why now.

I also ran Speedtest over 2 different routers (Netgear X4S and Netgear AX8), where both reports the same results. Anyone have similar issues? I’m hoping the problem is not at my end.

Linux
8969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2611077 26-Nov-2020 12:11
Send private message

What speed plan are you on and are you testing over Wi-Fi or Etherent?

xemblem

13 posts

Geek


  #2611079 26-Nov-2020 12:16
Send private message

Hi,

I’m on the ultrafast max plan, where the upload speed is 100Mbps. I do not have a laptop with Ethernet port so I have only tested it over wifi. With wifi I usually got around 90-100Mbps. Now on the same network, same device, and its around 5Mbps.

Linux
8969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2611081 26-Nov-2020 12:18
Send private message

Have you repowered any of the hardware?



xemblem

13 posts

Geek


  #2611084 26-Nov-2020 12:21
Send private message

I turned both the modem and router off for about 5 mins and turned them back on, still no change.

Linux
8969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2611102 26-Nov-2020 12:54
Send private message

Time to call and log a fault with Vodafone or request to move to Fibre

xemblem

13 posts

Geek


  #2611204 26-Nov-2020 15:10
Send private message

I have called and was told that the field technician will check to see what the problem is.

Also at about 1:30PM I ran the speed test and the speed is back to normal ~97Mbps with 0% packet loss. However at 2:40PM when I ran the speed test again, the speed gone back down to 5% with 11% packet loss...something is not right there.

Edit: At 3:23PM, upload speed is back to normal ~100Mbps. Not sure what’s going on anymore. Will have to keep an eye on this. If anyone knows what could be the cause of this speed juggling, please share some insights. Thanks.

xemblem

13 posts

Geek


  #2614545 2-Dec-2020 09:22
Send private message

It’s not just the upload speed but the download speed as well, when that happens the packet loss range from 5-15%. Yesterday the speed is back to normal but this morning it’s back down again. I don’t think the problem is at my end though. For consistent testing, only Vodafone server is selected. Here are some pictures.




Any Vodafone rep here can explain what’s going on?



Linux
8969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2614557 2-Dec-2020 09:30
Send private message

@xemblem Looks like they are done over Wi-Fi

xemblem

13 posts

Geek


  #2614650 2-Dec-2020 11:50
Send private message

Linux:

@xemblem Looks like they are done over Wi-Fi


I don’t have a computer with Ethernet port to check. The tests are done over 5GHz channel and usually I got around 300+ Download and 90+ Upload on Mobile with 0% packet loss. Last night on a computer, I ran a couple of tests and got around 600+ Mbps. Assuming the download speed is OK over Wi-Fi, but the upload speed definitely is not. Just now when I ran the speed test, the upload speed is back to normal again at 97Mbps. I thought it’s my router but even swapping to another router, it’s the same result. I don’t know what’s going on anymore...I’ll keep an eye on it for now.

antoniosk
2243 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2614662 2-Dec-2020 12:08
Send private message

Although Vodafone has a hard, well earned reputation for poor customer service, trying to do these sorts of diagnoses and repairs without them is folly and will make you more frustrated.

 

You need to call them and get help. Get them to remotely reset your cable modem as a start - the profile is in the modem and on the HFC network equipment. Get them to run diagnostics. You have a point in time where things started deteriorating, use that. Don't drown them with "I did this then I did that then this happened" and so on - it's a call centre rep not a psychologist - and let them do their bit.

 

And yes, you should get something with a wired connection just to remove wireless from the equation, as it might genuinely be the issue.




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

Click to see full size

xemblem

13 posts

Geek


  #2614687 2-Dec-2020 12:45
Send private message

antoniosk:

 

Although Vodafone has a hard, well earned reputation for poor customer service, trying to do these sorts of diagnoses and repairs without them is folly and will make you more frustrated.

 

You need to call them and get help. Get them to remotely reset your cable modem as a start - the profile is in the modem and on the HFC network equipment. Get them to run diagnostics. You have a point in time where things started deteriorating, use that. Don't drown them with "I did this then I did that then this happened" and so on - it's a call centre rep not a psychologist - and let them do their bit.

 

And yes, you should get something with a wired connection just to remove wireless from the equation, as it might genuinely be the issue.

 

 

Yeah their customer service is really poor. Last time they couldn't even help me setup my router, I actually found out through Pbtech website, setting the VLANID. A couple of days ago I gave them a call, and they went through troubleshooting like restart, but nothing mentioned on reset the modem or ran any diagnosis. A technician has been arranged to come in but at that time the speed was back to normal. I guess it's time to call them again.

 

 

 

For Ethernet connection, i found this Adapter. Will this works?

NickR1
63 posts

Master Geek

Vodafone NZ

  #2614688 2-Dec-2020 12:46
Send private message

antoniosk:

 

And yes, you should get something with a wired connection just to remove wireless from the equation, as it might genuinely be the issue.

 

 

This is correct. Wifi test results will be ignored.

bazbo
57 posts

Master Geek


  #2618287 8-Dec-2020 18:24
Send private message

Did you get to the bottom of this? I am having the same issue. My download is fine, but just today the upload has dropped to 2-3mbps. The day before it was at 60-80mbps. Had a short outage in the day and since then this upload issue. Yesterday I was uploading Dropbox files for work in less than a minute, today the same files are taking 20-30mins!
Have hard reset the router and rebooted both boxes.
Did you get a resolution?

quickymart
8651 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2618343 8-Dec-2020 20:13
Send private message

^ is this over wifi or ethernet?

Linux
8969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2618366 8-Dec-2020 21:19
Send private message

@xemblem Have you completed testing over Ethernet?

 

This is a simpe ' Yes ' or ' No ' answer

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





