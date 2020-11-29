richierich1968:

Hi all,

I’ve got a similar issue to a topic I started last year (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=248703) around being forced to change plans to a more expensive one AND lose all of my loyalty discounts simply because I want to buy a phone on interest free and add it to my plan.

I’m currently on a Red+ plan with 40Gb and 2 sharers, but with my loyalty discounts I am only paying $70 in total - and under the new Large Companion plan my bill will double to $140 per month. Add to that the 2 phones I already have on interest free I have for the wife and daughter and I’m now at $280 a month. My new phone will take it to $350, which is over $4000 p.a; so you can understand why I’m so keen to keep my discounts.

It’s absolutely ridiculous that a loyal customer is forced to change to a more expensive plan simply because they want to add a new phone (while also committing to VF for another 2 or 3 years and becoming even more loyal). Jason Paris sorted this for me last year, for which I was extremely grateful; and I understood from his comments on the thread that he thought this was crazy as well and that things will change and customers will not be forced to move plans when they add a new phone to an existing plan.

Unfortunately it has not. Over this weekend I visited 3 different VF stores and spoke to the call center and was told the same thing - that I must re-sign on a new, more expensive plan and that on doing so the remaining payments on the 2 phones I currently have will become due in full (which is around $2000).

@JasonParis this is crazy - I want to buy a new phone and stay with VF for another few years, but you (VF) make it incredibly difficult and make me want to shop around. I called 2degrees to see what they could offer and they were happy to match all of the discounts I currently have if I move over to them...but I have the not-so-small-problem of a $2000 bill I’d have to pay on leaving VF.

Can anything be done Jason?

Thanks,

Rich