LookingUp

#280170 30-Nov-2020 20:08
Just wondering whether there's an email address for support at Vodafone?  I've looked on the website and haven't had any luck finding one, and the "Chat Bot" is a complete waste of time.  I don't really want to spend hours waiting for a human on the end of the phone either - I'd just like to ask a relatively simple account question on behalf of my 80 year old mother who recently tried to make what she was hoping was a relatively simple account change and things have gotten all messed up.

 

Long story in case anyone here has the answer...   Dad passed away 12 months ago, and mum wanted to get the landline bill changed to her name, and similarly the phone book entry.  She was told that they'd have to open another account but that the direct debit etc. would transfer over and it would all be seamless.  She's just received a bill in the post that includes a $48.99 connection fee, and it very much looks like the direct debit isn't in place because the bills normally note direct debit on the bottom and this one doesn't.

 

My questions:

 

1.  Is this $48.99 a mistake?  She's pretty certain it wasn't mentioned on her call - she was told it would all be simple and seamless, she'd just have a new account number.

 

2.  I need to confirm whether or not a direct debit is in place before we pay the bill, otherwise there's a chance we'll pay it twice.  I have both old and new account numbers.

 

3.  Why is it not as simple as simply changing the name on the bill and in the phone book?

 

Thanks to anyone with advice...

 

 

snnet
  #2613589 30-Nov-2020 20:14
From previous experience, there is often a fee to change the name on an account (at least for a business, they might let it go with residential / these circumstances), but a new connection fee looks like a balls up

RunningMan
  #2613590 30-Nov-2020 20:14
Check http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/26303/~/in-the-event-of-a-bereavement  there's an email address at the bottom of the article.

quickymart
  #2613592 30-Nov-2020 20:16
Back when I worked at (what was) TCL, there was most definitely a support e-mail address. I know because when it merged with Saturn, the Clear queue probably had over 500 unreplied e-mails in there. But that's most likely long gone now.

 

I would try contacting them via their Facebook page, they seem reasonably responsive there, and can think outside of the phone script that the call centre seems hellbent on using.



LookingUp

  #2613597 30-Nov-2020 20:25
RunningMan:

 

Check http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/26303/~/in-the-event-of-a-bereavement  there's an email address at the bottom of the article.

 

 

Excellent - big thanks for this :-)

