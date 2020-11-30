Just wondering whether there's an email address for support at Vodafone? I've looked on the website and haven't had any luck finding one, and the "Chat Bot" is a complete waste of time. I don't really want to spend hours waiting for a human on the end of the phone either - I'd just like to ask a relatively simple account question on behalf of my 80 year old mother who recently tried to make what she was hoping was a relatively simple account change and things have gotten all messed up.

Long story in case anyone here has the answer... Dad passed away 12 months ago, and mum wanted to get the landline bill changed to her name, and similarly the phone book entry. She was told that they'd have to open another account but that the direct debit etc. would transfer over and it would all be seamless. She's just received a bill in the post that includes a $48.99 connection fee, and it very much looks like the direct debit isn't in place because the bills normally note direct debit on the bottom and this one doesn't.

My questions:

1. Is this $48.99 a mistake? She's pretty certain it wasn't mentioned on her call - she was told it would all be simple and seamless, she'd just have a new account number.

2. I need to confirm whether or not a direct debit is in place before we pay the bill, otherwise there's a chance we'll pay it twice. I have both old and new account numbers.

3. Why is it not as simple as simply changing the name on the bill and in the phone book?

Thanks to anyone with advice...