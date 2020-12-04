Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone Issues with MYOB Online and Office 365 and probably more
mobiusnz

304 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280254 4-Dec-2020 10:22
Had a client ring who couldn't get into 365 out MYOB Accountright online this morning. Initially found the DNS wasn't resolving for 365 services so changed them to 8.8.8.8 but they still couldn't connect.

Nothing on Vodafone status so rang - While talking to the guy he reported that the ops team just sent a message out Re Microsoft having 365 issues but I told him it wasn't microsoft - It was connectivity at Vodafone.

Zero issues at any other clients (Or mine) but had 3 of my clients on Vodafone connections ring to say they couldn't connect to email.

Tracert to outlook.office365.com fails on Vodafone connections as gets no response after hop 5 and gives up at 30 - Mine resolves at hop 11.

The guy I spoke to was pretty helpful and asked me to email him some tracert results so he could go back to the Ops team so fingers crossed vodafone work out its either them or something in their peering or upstream provider but I have a lot of 365 clients on a lot of providers and only the vodafone ones having issues for me.




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

mobiusnz

304 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2616227 4-Dec-2020 10:23
And still Zero on Vodafone Broadband and landline network status. If they at least put up "We are investigating issues with Office 365 connectivity" it might save some load on their Helpdesk while they work it out.

Nothing annoys me more than ringing and sitting on hold after checking the status message to finally get off hold and be told there is an issue.




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

clinty
1087 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2616229 4-Dec-2020 10:25
See here

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=280253

 

 

 

Clint

mobiusnz

304 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2616236 4-Dec-2020 10:31
clinty:

 

See here

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=280253

 

Clint

 

 

 

 

Lol - Cheers Clint - The subject didn't quite hit home for me - Looks like its back up as of a couple of minutes ago.




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

