Had a client ring who couldn't get into 365 out MYOB Accountright online this morning. Initially found the DNS wasn't resolving for 365 services so changed them to 8.8.8.8 but they still couldn't connect.



Nothing on Vodafone status so rang - While talking to the guy he reported that the ops team just sent a message out Re Microsoft having 365 issues but I told him it wasn't microsoft - It was connectivity at Vodafone.



Zero issues at any other clients (Or mine) but had 3 of my clients on Vodafone connections ring to say they couldn't connect to email.



Tracert to outlook.office365.com fails on Vodafone connections as gets no response after hop 5 and gives up at 30 - Mine resolves at hop 11.



The guy I spoke to was pretty helpful and asked me to email him some tracert results so he could go back to the Ops team so fingers crossed vodafone work out its either them or something in their peering or upstream provider but I have a lot of 365 clients on a lot of providers and only the vodafone ones having issues for me.