Hi all,

Due to <reasons> I am hosting a plexmediaserver behind a UltraHub (not my first choice, but it is what it is) and after a powercut last night since bringing the server online again I can't get it to setup remote access. It fails the redirects when trying to discover the public IP address.

After much troubleshooting I'm down to the point where I'm getting issues with "redirect limits" and are generated by Vodafones helpful box. This means any website/page that redirects a number of times, will fail at some point and simply point me to http://192.168.1.1/no-internet-connection-ftth.lp?url=192.168.1.1/no-internet-connection-ftth.lp?url=192.168.1.1&

This means visiting pages like canyouseeme.org or even whatismyip.org just returns that page. Additionally, since then whenever I'm on WIFI I get a popup box to log into the wifi network. Almost as if there is some metered shenanigans like you would have in a hotel?

Has anyone experienced this issue before? The only post on the Vodafone forums, suggests to close the window, but when the redirect issue is causing services to fail this isn't a helpful response.

My only other avenue is to do a hard reset of the UltraHub in the coming days when I'm at that location.

Thanks