Long story short I had a second line activated on my ONT on port 2 for my brother in-law who worked at home for the last 6 months, His request not mine, he requested fibre max

I knew I couldn't have two fibre max lines so the new provider went with fibre max and my vodafone line went from max to 100 done by chorus, while with vodafone I still payed for fibre max as I didn't worry to much,

Now im after getting my line back to max then i will close his old provider as he is now gone.

Just need someone more clued up then the standard helpdesk as im not getting very far with them because it shows im on the fibre max plan on my account which i know that it is just needs a profile change with chorus.

Thanks Mike