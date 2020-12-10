Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Need someone from vodafone to change my speed profile with chorus
Mikek

56 posts

Master Geek


#280365 10-Dec-2020 17:54
Long story short I had a second line activated on my ONT on port 2 for my brother in-law who worked at home for the last 6 months, His request not mine, he requested fibre max

 

I knew I couldn't have two fibre max lines so the new provider went with fibre max and my vodafone line went from max to 100 done by chorus, while with vodafone I still payed for fibre max as I didn't worry to much,

 

Now im after getting my line back to max then i will close his old provider as he is now gone.

 

Just need someone more clued up then the standard helpdesk as im not getting very far with them because it shows im on the fibre max plan on my account which i know that it is just needs a profile change with chorus.

 

 

 

Thanks Mike

 

 

 

 

quickymart
8749 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2619587 10-Dec-2020 18:02
Paging @konfusd (or anyone else) - someone from Vodafone needs to send an order to Chorus to sort this out.

konfusd
141 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619627 10-Dec-2020 19:17
Odd... yeah I’m sure I can get this in front of the right person to fix it.

@Mikek I’ll PM you my email address.




I work in the Corporate/Government space for Vodafone NZ, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.

