gordo92

#280414 13-Dec-2020 18:28
Hi all, I come across a comment on a post on Vodafone’s Facebook page a week or so ago with someone saying they liked the speed of Vodafone’s 5G here in Tauranga and they posted a screenshot showing the speed and it did in fact show the 5G icon on a iPhone screen

However I can’t seem to find the comment now and I see no mention anywhere officially by Vodafone about Voda having launched 5G in Tauranga.

So it begs the question were they testing it, have they launched it and not said anything or was the comment wrong and they weren’t in Tauranga..

Does anyone on here live in Tauranga, use Vodafone and have a 5G phone to tell me if there is in fact Vodafone 5G. As I am looking to get a iPhone 12 and would love it if there was 5G here in Tauranga.

DjShadow
  #2620996 13-Dec-2020 18:37
Was wondering the same actually, can't see any 5G sites licensed on RSM (searching for Vodafone and freqs between 3000 and 4000mhz)

Linux
  #2621000 13-Dec-2020 18:52
I would say it was in test then 5G locked down again

They will put 5G on a number of sites then unlock them and then say 5G live in Tauranga

MadEngineer
  #2621126 13-Dec-2020 23:21
There’s a bunch of work listed here but no mention of 5G

https://community.vodafone.co.nz/t5/Services-status/Planned-mobile-network-upgrades-7th-13th-December-2020/td-p/231528




Linux
  #2621146 14-Dec-2020 06:41
I don't think they mention 5G upgrades due to the nutters that think it causes Covid

gordo92

  #2621317 14-Dec-2020 12:56
Linux: I don't think they mention 5G upgrades due to the nutters that think it causes Covid


I think you have hit be nail on the head.... Had one come into the electronics store I work for the other day trying to convince me it was going to kill birds and me.

Once I told her my phone was 5G (it’s not) and that I have worked with 20+ Kilowatt broadcast transmitters and that I was still alive and only slight crazy she soon left me alone

Linux
  #2621332 14-Dec-2020 13:40
In a FaceBook group some nutter was telling me 5Ghz Wi-Fi was 5G mobile technology 

sdavisnz
  #2621360 14-Dec-2020 15:23
Linux:

In a FaceBook group some nutter was telling me 5Ghz Wi-Fi was 5G mobile technology 



They were not wrong, wifi is technically 'mobility'.

Haha.




gordo92

  #2648712 6-Feb-2021 16:45
Was just speaking to the sales staff in one of the Tauranga Vodafone Stores which one of them has a 5G phone and is pretty tech Savy, and he informed me that there is a site in the Tauranga CBD that has 5G turned on for testing and engineering purposes, but said it has been kept very very quiet due to all the COVID-19 5G spreading weirdos and fears of the tower been burnt down. He told me which tower but figured it was best not to post which one on here, if you wish to know which site send me a PM.... Keeps all the internet trolls and conspiracy Nuts from knowing which tower to attack 😂

Now that I have a 5G phone, will have to stop and see if I get 5G tomorrow when I head into work

gordo92

  #2648756 6-Feb-2021 18:27
Can confirm there is a 5G cell site live in Tauranga CBD

The speed I got right beside the cell site is below

Linux
  #2648761 6-Feb-2021 18:42
Test to VodafoneNZ

gordo92

  #2649041 7-Feb-2021 17:47
Tested to the closest Vodafone Server and the speed was about the same, guess they might not have much back haul to it maybe?

Linux
  #2649042 7-Feb-2021 18:08
My mate out East Auckland was getting over 500Mbps down

gordo92

  #2656146 14-Feb-2021 14:34
Bit of a update.
Decided to go sit on top of the car park where the 5G site is located and funny enough 4G LTE is faster then 5G lol 😂
I am aware that the site is 5G NSA and uses 2100MHz LTE for Uploads but bit funny when 4G is faster then 5G

5G: 171Mbps Down. 28.1Mbps Up
4G: 175Mbps Down, 31.8Mbps Up

PS. Posting this via 5G 😉

coffeebaron
  #2656153 14-Feb-2021 15:04
I got 450 Mbps on 5G in Westgate Auckland the other day. I also got 56Mbps upstream on another 5G site, so I guess they are also now bonding upstream channels on some sites.




sbiddle
  #2656156 14-Feb-2021 15:25
gordo92: Bit of a update.
Decided to go sit on top of the car park where the 5G site is located and funny enough 4G LTE is faster then 5G lol 😂
I am aware that the site is 5G NSA and uses 2100MHz LTE for Uploads but bit funny when 4G is faster then 5G

5G: 171Mbps Down. 28.1Mbps Up
4G: 175Mbps Down, 31.8Mbps Up

PS. Posting this via 5G 😉

 

It's purely my guess (because nobody would confirm it and I don't have a rooted 5G phone to run NSG) that Vodafone were not using carrier aggregation for upload on their 5G sites in the early days so 4G speed tests would often give deliver faster upload speeds as they used CA.

 

 

