Hi all, I come across a comment on a post on Vodafone’s Facebook page a week or so ago with someone saying they liked the speed of Vodafone’s 5G here in Tauranga and they posted a screenshot showing the speed and it did in fact show the 5G icon on a iPhone screen



However I can’t seem to find the comment now and I see no mention anywhere officially by Vodafone about Voda having launched 5G in Tauranga.



So it begs the question were they testing it, have they launched it and not said anything or was the comment wrong and they weren’t in Tauranga..



Does anyone on here live in Tauranga, use Vodafone and have a 5G phone to tell me if there is in fact Vodafone 5G. As I am looking to get a iPhone 12 and would love it if there was 5G here in Tauranga.