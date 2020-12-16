techwizard

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark 5G on Google Pixel 5
#280461 16-Dec-2020 10:47
I have a Google Pixel 5 (imported from the USA) that supports 5G Sub6 , however, I cannot use the 5G in NZ for some reason. VoLTE is all activated, I am not using dual-SIM

 

 

 

MODEL NUMBER: GA01316-US

 

Is totally unlocked to work in New Zealand

 

 

 

I went in-store to try and have it activated, it was all good on their end however still on LTE, not 5G. The guy at the store said: "the Pixel will only turn on 5G when it needs it - such as watching 4K video" - don't think that is true. 

 

 

 

Checked the bands and it does support the 5G N78 band that Spark use.

 

 

 

Any ideas? thanks

 

 

  #2622631 16-Dec-2020 11:49
@michaelmurfy wrong sub forum

 

Also is a repeat of 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=280371




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

  #2622676 16-Dec-2020 12:43
Please use existing thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=280371




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

