I had a horrendous experience dealing with Vodafone last year with our broadband set up at our previous address. It all started when we took over the account of my late father and became increasingly messy with multiple account numbers being generated ... I'll stop right there. Suffice to say, there were times I was close to tears. It was a nightmare.

We've been with Spark at our new address (an apartment complex) for well over a year; no issues on the customer service side of things. We had initially put an order in for fibre. Unfortunately, we didn't realise the building wasn't wired up for fibre until after we'd moved in. That's on us, of course. We had been told to expect Fibre around October ... last year. Enable even did the old door knocking to give us a heads up things were progressing. Well, they're not. I checked in with Enable and same ol' story with the BodyCorp holding things up due to fire regulations or some such ... they're never specific.

We've been stuck on ADSL; wireless option caps up until now have been too close to our usage and I'd prefer not keep an eye on it. While doing some investigating I see Vodafone are offering 600GB / month for $65 and $300 credit for new customers (12 month contract). In the event I don't qualify we'll go under my partner's name. Point is, it's more than enough data, vastly quicker than ADSL and - surprisingly cheaper. Our present plan with spark (Unlimited ADSL w/ Netflix) comes in at $94. Netflix + Vodafone's wireless is cheaper without accounting for the $300 credit.

Am I missing a catch here? Seems a little too good to be true, truth be told. Anyone here opted for this latest package?

If it were anyone else I might be a bit more giddy. It should just be straight forward. But all my experience with Vodafone tells me to expect a headache.