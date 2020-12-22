Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone - Do I go back? Wireless Broadband ($300 credit)
StarMan

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#280541 22-Dec-2020 01:42
Send private message

I had a horrendous experience dealing with Vodafone last year with our broadband set up at our previous address. It all started when we took over the account of my late father and became increasingly messy with multiple account numbers being generated ... I'll stop right there. Suffice to say, there were times I was close to tears. It was a nightmare.

 

We've been with Spark at our new address (an apartment complex) for well over a year; no issues on the customer service side of things. We had initially put an order in for fibre. Unfortunately, we didn't realise the building wasn't wired up for fibre until after we'd moved in. That's on us, of course. We had been told to expect Fibre around October ... last year. Enable even did the old door knocking to give us a heads up things were progressing. Well, they're not. I checked in with Enable and same ol' story with the BodyCorp holding things up due to fire regulations or some such ... they're never specific. 

 

We've been stuck on ADSL; wireless option caps up until now have been too close to our usage and I'd prefer not keep an eye on it. While doing some investigating I see Vodafone are offering 600GB / month for $65 and $300 credit for new customers (12 month contract). In the event I don't qualify we'll go under my partner's name. Point is, it's more than enough data, vastly quicker than ADSL and - surprisingly cheaper. Our present plan with spark (Unlimited ADSL w/ Netflix) comes in at $94. Netflix + Vodafone's wireless is cheaper without accounting for the $300 credit.

 

Am I missing a catch here? Seems a little too good to be true, truth be told. Anyone here opted for this latest package?

 

If it were anyone else I might be a bit more giddy. It should just be straight forward. But all my experience with Vodafone tells me to expect a headache.

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10983 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2625165 22-Dec-2020 02:17
Send private message

There is another option too and that is uncapped Skinny wireless broadband (provided you're in one of their coverage areas) - https://www.skinny.co.nz/broadband/

 

Unlike Vodafone, this comes with no fixed contract so may be better suited for you *if* UFB does end up becoming made available. I can't really vouch for Vodafone. Like many others around here I had terrible service with them when I was personally with them for mobile just a few years back. Things may have changed (I like to keep an open mind with the big providers) but based on comments around Geekzone I can safely assume things have not.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

StarMan

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2625166 22-Dec-2020 02:37
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

There is another option too and that is uncapped Skinny wireless broadband (provided you're in one of their coverage areas) - https://www.skinny.co.nz/broadband/

 

Unlike Vodafone, this comes with no fixed contract so may be better suited for you *if* UFB does end up becoming made available. I can't really vouch for Vodafone. Like many others around here I had terrible service with them when I was personally with them for mobile just a few years back. Things may have changed (I like to keep an open mind with the big providers) but based on comments around Geekzone I can safely assume things have not.

 

 

Thanks. And yes, I am in Skinny's coverage area according to the address checker.

 

I see they have a similar fair use policy as Spark. Although they don't state when they start getting antsy about usage. Similar to Spark I guess (300GB+ over three consecutive months or 350GB+ in one month). FYI - we usually sit between 200 - 300 GB / month. The highest we got was over the lockdown at 540GB. I'd prefer a buffer, hence why Vodafone's 600GB offer stood out. I don't know if they throttle speeds at a certain point. If Skinny were happy to offer ~300GB and throttled the speed back to  - say - ADSL speed, I'd be sold.

 

 

quickymart
8790 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2625641 22-Dec-2020 20:50
Send private message

How about a reseller of Vodafone wireless services? What other providers does the nationwide broadband map say you have at your address?

 

https://broadbandmap.nz/home

 

 



timmmay
18505 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2625650 22-Dec-2020 21:39
Send private message

Friends don't let friends use Vodafone.

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2625653 22-Dec-2020 21:48
Send private message

Your post started out with "we had a horrendous experience with vodafone last year" - I didn't read the rest. I'd just say no.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10983 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2625656 22-Dec-2020 21:59
Send private message

@StarMan I actually think you’ll be fine with Skinny with your use. Worth a shot given it is no contract / prepaid.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

nzlogan
73 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2625664 22-Dec-2020 23:09
Send private message

I suggest getting in contact with WirelessNation - they resell the Vodafone network and have 600gb plans. Haven't used them myself, but was recently in contact with them, and they were pretty helpful.



quickymart
8790 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2625669 22-Dec-2020 23:27
Send private message

That's who I was thinking of! Seriously, given how poor Vodafone's customer service is these days (as you admit yourself in your first post), I dunno why you would entertain the idea of going back to them.

nztim
2282 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2625957 23-Dec-2020 16:06
Send private message

Wife and I are with Vodafone redshare only because of roaming deal (not that we are using that right now)

It works well but prey we never need to ring them for anything as their
customer service is terrible




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

StarMan

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2627800 29-Dec-2020 15:22
Send private message

Thank you all.

 

snnet:

 

Your post started out with "we had a horrendous experience with vodafone last year" - I didn't read the rest. I'd just say no.

 

 

 

 

LOL ... fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice... yeah. Point taken.

 

Given the building may be wired up next year, it would be best not to get locked into a contract with another provider (esp. Vodafone). I'll give Spark a buzz and see what they're willing to offer on the wireless front and look into WirelessNation and Skinny. Thanks again.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 