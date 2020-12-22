My customer has a URL re-direct in place for one of their domains at registrar Godaddy .. the re-direct works well, almost for everyone .. BUT it does not seem to work when using Vodafone as the ISP, even though the name resolution for the domain is correct .. I tested 3 different locations with Vodafone as an ISP which all time out .. other ISPs including Spark and Slingshot seem to work ok.

Godaddy do not reply to emails requesting further assistance, and their help chat sessions do not seem to engage people who understand domains (badly need to shift a large bunch of domains from Godaddy to a new registrar .. is Freeparking still a good flavour? their help desk over the years has been astoundingly good .. )

I think the problem here is that you cannot ping the Godaddy re-direct address 184.168.131.241 from the Vodafone network. Is this a Vodafone block or a Godaddy block?

Any thoughts anyone?