URL re-direct for Godaddy does not work with Vodafone
Foiler

214 posts

Master Geek


#280548 22-Dec-2020 09:54
My customer has a URL re-direct in place for one of their domains at registrar Godaddy .. the re-direct works well, almost for everyone .. BUT it does not seem to work when using Vodafone as the ISP, even though the name resolution for the domain is correct .. I tested 3 different locations with Vodafone as an ISP which all time out .. other ISPs including Spark and Slingshot seem to work ok.

 

Godaddy do not reply to emails requesting further assistance, and their help chat sessions do not seem to engage people who understand domains (badly need to shift a large bunch of domains from Godaddy to a new registrar .. is Freeparking still a good flavour? their help desk over the years has been astoundingly good .. )

 

I think the problem here is that you cannot ping the Godaddy re-direct address 184.168.131.241 from the Vodafone network. Is this a Vodafone block or a Godaddy block?

 

Any thoughts anyone?

 

 

yitz
1699 posts

Uber Geek


  #2625414 22-Dec-2020 11:45
Foiler: Is this a Vodafone block or a Godaddy block?

 

A traceroute to that IP might give a few clues?

 

 

 

I suspect the IP address is getting routed through the DIA filter as happens with IPs hosting domain landing sites, it is supposed to let through legitimate traffic but something might be broken. You might want to traceroute the adjacent IPs to test this i.e.  .240 and .242

Foiler

214 posts

Master Geek


  #2625512 22-Dec-2020 15:16
Tracert gets to hops 3 and 4 - 203.97.78.54 and 203.97.78.53 - then times out beyond.

 

Can ping 184.168.131.240, but 184.168.131.242 expires in transit. Both of these tracert to and beyond 10.200.12.157 (tracert 184.168.131.241 does not get to 10.200.12.157).

 

Something for Vodafone to rectify?

yitz
1699 posts

Uber Geek


  #2625569 22-Dec-2020 16:44
Just checking on a Compass connection that also has the DIA filtering and I get the same result for that IP (i.e. traceroute stops at the border router) so it seems the system is broken for more than one ISP.

 

I guess your ISP would be the first point of contact, the Department of Internal Affairs website has some contacts for the Censorship / DCEF team.



mattwnz
18668 posts

Uber Geek


  #2625592 22-Dec-2020 18:04
Wonder if it is affecting their hosting as well? 

Foiler

214 posts

Master Geek


  #2625733 23-Dec-2020 10:01
Spark (and Compass and Vodafone) is also using the Digital Child Exploitation Filtering System, but the Godaddy redirect IP address connects ok through Spark .. so maybe this is not a DCEFS problem?

 

https://www.dia.govt.nz/Censorship-DCEFS-Internet-Service-Providers

 

 

yitz
1699 posts

Uber Geek


  #2625876 23-Dec-2020 12:14
My past observation is that traffic to the IP of GoDaddy's domain forwarding server has been routed through the filter for many years, often successfully for the vast majority of benign content, but there have been other times where the system has broken and has slowed or prevented access to legitimate sites e.g. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=119304 

 

Either that list of participating ISPs is out of date or the implementation between ISPs is different (dynamic feed with a clean failure mechanism vs manually imported list) or they have agreed to use an alternative means (e.g. DNS blocking). The DCEFS project must be on 10 years now so I do wonder if it is actually still active, the last publicly released minutes in late 2019 suggested expansion which was reported by the media but I am not aware of any further details or plans beyond that.

Foiler

214 posts

Master Geek


  #2625915 23-Dec-2020 13:59
I have raised a case with Vodafone support .. tier-2 team looking into it.



Foiler

214 posts

Master Geek


  #2628926 1-Jan-2021 15:54
Foiler:

 

I have raised a case with Vodafone support .. tier-2 team looking into it.

 

 

just a wee update .. the Tier-2 team have worked hard on this for a week, then contacted me to recommend trying another modem and to check the ethernet cable .. brilliant ..

 

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10983 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628933 1-Jan-2021 16:51
Why not do a workaround?

Cloudflare does URL redirects - for example:

 

 

Cloudflare is free and will save you this hassle. They also do much cheaper domain name registration (at cost).




quickymart
8793 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2628977 1-Jan-2021 17:54
Foiler:

 

Foiler:

 

I have raised a case with Vodafone support .. tier-2 team looking into it.

 

 

just a wee update .. the Tier-2 team have worked hard on this for a week, then contacted me to recommend trying another modem and to check the ethernet cable .. brilliant ..

 

 

 

 

 

 

Probably one of their "Ninjas" told you that.

Foiler

214 posts

Master Geek


  #2634835 13-Jan-2021 13:54
Vodafone support have been on this one for more than 3 weeks now .. must be either a super tricky problem? or perhaps something they don't care about correcting?

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10983 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2634846 13-Jan-2021 14:12
See above. You could resolve it by shifting to Cloudflare...?




Foiler

214 posts

Master Geek


  #2634875 13-Jan-2021 15:37
michaelmurfy:

 

See above. You could resolve it by shifting to Cloudflare...?

 

 

 

 

I would be more inclined to shift all 50 or so domains for this customer across to a registrar with an excellent support record .. Freeparking comes to mind.

 

Choice of ISP is obviously critically important too if you need any support :-)

 

 

yitz
1699 posts

Uber Geek


  #2634909 13-Jan-2021 16:32
This has just come right for me this afternoon, I wonder if it is also the case with Vodafone? (and 2degrees from the other thread)

Foiler

214 posts

Master Geek


  #2634915 13-Jan-2021 16:53
yep it is working now on the Vodafone broadband ..

 

Haven't heard from the Vodafone team so have no idea what they did .. but I did email dcet@dia.govt.nz a few weeks ago so maybe they did something? haven't heard back from them either.

 

 

