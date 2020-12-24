Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone HG 659 router
Apsattv

1998 posts

Uber Geek


#280567 24-Dec-2020 02:28
Send private message

Found it in the cupboard is it usefull for anything or should it go in the e-waste bin?

 

Moving house later in 2021, having a cleanup.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11946 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626176 24-Dec-2020 07:57
Send private message

Which model ? A/B ?

 

Not a big fan of them myself, always had fights with them holding port maps etc.

 

Got a brand new one sitting in the cupboard tho for emergencies ;)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.

mdf

mdf
3069 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2626267 24-Dec-2020 11:23
Send private message

^^^ This! My backup router was a lifesaver during lockdown (for the neighbour). The internet pipe is a pretty tenuous link to the world, work and sanity when you can't just pop out to get a replacement.

wratterus
1476 posts

Uber Geek


  #2626268 24-Dec-2020 11:26
Send private message

They are handy to have lying around. Even can act as a half decent AP if needed, or to bridge a VDSL connection. 



Apsattv

1998 posts

Uber Geek


  #2626551 24-Dec-2020 20:49
Send private message

HG659 white one..

 

http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/27703/~/vodafone-hg-659-modem-user-guide

 

i'll hold on to it , it could be reused in the new place or a backup

 

Mind you   im working out the cable runs for the new place, i have a count of 32 ethernet ports so far , but thats for another thread!

 

 

 

 

Apsattv

1998 posts

Uber Geek


  #2626552 24-Dec-2020 20:49
Send private message

HG659 white one..

 

http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/27703/~/vodafone-hg-659-modem-user-guide

 

i'll hold on to it , it could be reused in the new place or a backup

 

Mind you   im working out the cable runs for the new place, i have a count of 32 ethernet ports so far , but thats for another thread!

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 