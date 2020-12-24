Found it in the cupboard is it usefull for anything or should it go in the e-waste bin?
Moving house later in 2021, having a cleanup.
Which model ? A/B ?
Not a big fan of them myself, always had fights with them holding port maps etc.
Got a brand new one sitting in the cupboard tho for emergencies ;)
They are handy to have lying around. Even can act as a half decent AP if needed, or to bridge a VDSL connection.
HG659 white one..
http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/27703/~/vodafone-hg-659-modem-user-guide
i'll hold on to it , it could be reused in the new place or a backup
Mind you im working out the cable runs for the new place, i have a count of 32 ethernet ports so far , but thats for another thread!
