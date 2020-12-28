In the past week noticed that there was a baked plastic smell that I couldn’t trace. While on the floor sniffing around the new Belkin power board my hand touched the AC adaptor to the set top box. It was burning hot. I wondered if there was a problem with the new Belkin board so changed plug position, still the same. Maybe it’s always been like this and I hadn’t noticed, but it now makes me very nervous that a fire could start and every night I unplug it, even when I leave the house.
I don’t want to change to the new Vodafone TV box as I like the way I can record and keep any channel indefinitely with this box which you can’t with the new one and my Samsung TV has catch up TV apps already installed. The old set top box has more functionality so want to keep it.
What can I do to fix this and is it dangerous. Thanks.