Vodafone set top box AC adaptor very hot
Eva888

1131 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#280602 28-Dec-2020 14:01
Send private message

In the past week noticed that there was a baked plastic smell that I couldn’t trace. While on the floor sniffing around the new Belkin power board my hand touched the AC adaptor to the set top box. It was burning hot. I wondered if there was a problem with the new Belkin board so changed plug position, still the same. Maybe it’s always been like this and I hadn’t noticed, but it now makes me very nervous that a fire could start and every night I unplug it, even when I leave the house.

I don’t want to change to the new Vodafone TV box as I like the way I can record and keep any channel indefinitely with this box which you can’t with the new one and my Samsung TV has catch up TV apps already installed. The old set top box has more functionality so want to keep it.

What can I do to fix this and is it dangerous. Thanks.

 1 | 2
antoniosk
2249 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2627398 28-Dec-2020 14:54
Send private message

If you're smelling a burned plastic smell and that unit is very hot, it's very likely something has failed inside and the power supply is about to expire.

 

I've just checked mine and it's warm but not burning hot.

 

Certainly moving it so it's better ventilated and not in the sun or in a hot area will help a little, but it sounds like its ready to give up - and when that happens, vodafone has no spares to speak of or any process to send you out a better one from a recovered unit (they are trying to get rid of these now).




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

DjShadow
3845 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2627406 28-Dec-2020 15:45
Send private message

Going by this page it looks like you have no choice but to upgrade as the old t-box/DVB-C service is being withdrawn: HFC TV Upgrade FAQ (vodafone.co.nz)

Jase2985
11567 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2627454 28-Dec-2020 16:38
Send private message

you should be able to find an AC Adapter for it from somewhere in NZ that will work. it looks like a barrel connector, you would need to measure the size. and its 12v/3.5A.

 

This is a compatible one

 

https://www.u-buy.co.nz/search/index/view/product/B00AI15ZQK/s/upbright-new-global-12v-ac-dc-adapter-compatible-with-apd-da-42i12-da-42l12-da-42112-lcd-monitor-asian-power-devices-12vdc-12-0v-12volts-3-5a-4a-power-supply-cord-cable-ps-battery-charger-mains-psu/store/store

 

 

 

This might work if the barrel plugs match the unit

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBPOEM19545/OEM-Universal-Power-AdapterCharger-A12-060N1A-12V

 

 



Eva888

1131 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2627472 28-Dec-2020 18:28
Send private message

It’s burning hot, I can’t put my finger on it for long and it’s not in the sun. Does it just die or can it catch fire is my most pressing question.

I will look at PB tech, thanks Jase. Hopefully with a new adapter it will last a little bit longer until an improved box comes out. I’ve seen the one friends have got and they don’t like theirs either in comparison as it freezes often and doesn’t have some of the features. I’d be happy to buy an adapter if someone has a spare one to sell.

lucky015
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2627473 28-Dec-2020 18:38
Send private message

Eva888: It’s burning hot, I can’t put my finger on it for long and it’s not in the sun. Does it just die or can it catch fire is my most pressing question.

I will look at PB tech, thanks Jase. Hopefully with a new adapter it will last a little bit longer until an improved box comes out. I’ve seen the one friends have got and they don’t like theirs either in comparison as it freezes often and doesn’t have some of the features. I’d be happy to buy an adapter if someone has a spare one to sell.

 

Most likely it'll cook its self to death but if it's that hot already it is not impossible for it to catch fire when it inevitably goes pop.

Eva888

1131 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2627475 28-Dec-2020 18:53
Send private message

Here is a better shot. Looking on Trade me as well.


quickymart
8825 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2627483 28-Dec-2020 19:15
Send private message

2014? Quite possibly on the way out.

 

My Netcomm router was a 2014 model, and the power supply on that died last year.



Eva888

1131 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2627486 28-Dec-2020 19:22
Send private message


Would this one be ok?

https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/cables-adaptors/power/auction-2911911877.htm

snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627488 28-Dec-2020 19:49
Send private message

Eva888:
Would this one be ok?

https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/cables-adaptors/power/auction-2911911877.htm

 

You really want something matching 3.5A just to be sure but if you do get the trademe one I wouldn't recommend plugging it into a cat as the description allows

 

The other thing you have to watch for is the DC voltage polarity, while most will likely be the same I come across some devices that are opposite polarity meaning it won't actually power on with the adapter - the way to tell is by the image on the original one where it has the + () - (x) - () - 

 

I would recommend taking the adapter in to an electronics store like jaycar if possible, or PBTech if you don't have a jaycar close by. 

snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627492 28-Dec-2020 19:54
Send private message

This one from Jaycar would work https://www.jaycar.co.nz/12v-dc-5a-desktop-power-supply-5dc-plugs/p/MP3243

 

Note it is 5A so more than sufficient power to the 3.5A supply you currently have, and it has a few DC barrels with it so you know one of them should fit. It also solves the polarity problem -- if it doesn't start the Vodafone box, just take the barrel out and plug it into the cord the other way. It's also certified for use in NZ whereas it is unclear if the TradeMe one you linked actually is

quickymart
8825 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2627494 28-Dec-2020 19:59
Send private message

Also if you buy from a dealer like PB Tech or Jaycar you get a warranty as well.

Eva888

1131 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2627498 28-Dec-2020 20:50
Send private message

Thanks. I might have a rummage first in the basement among the cables and redundant stuff in case there’s a useful one there before I buy one.

ZollyMonsta
2965 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2627499 28-Dec-2020 20:52
Send private message

I have a few spares... I’ve sent you a PM.




 

 

Cloud Apps & Media DevOps Engineer @ Vodafone
Check out my LPFM Radio Station at www.thecheese.co.nz - Now on iHeart Radio, TuneIn and Radio Garden

 

As per the usual std disclaimer.. "All thoughts typed here are my own."

Bung
4577 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627551 29-Dec-2020 05:36
Send private message

quickymart:

Also if you buy from a dealer like PB Tech or Jaycar you get a warranty as well.



There are "In Trade" dealers including PBtech who use TradeMe as a marketplace. Normal FTA & CGA terms still apply.

Eva888

1131 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2627581 29-Dec-2020 09:23
Send private message

ZollyMonsta: I have a few spares... I’ve sent you a PM.


ZollyMonsta very kindly offered me a spare to try. Much appreciated.

 1 | 2
