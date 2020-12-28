In the coming months I intend to shift my home office from the study to my garage, this will entail running new Ethernet cables and rerouting the entry point. Do I get chorus or a local electrician to do this work?
If you are not moving ONT then not Chorus
I suppose it depends where your garage is in proximity to study. Got bBand or fibre? If you have fibre you'll need Chorus. Going under the house / ground? Personally, I would do all the ducting, drilling, digging myself. I'd run all the wiring and have every single thing in place; ensuring I had enough power points and moisture / insect / rodent resistance. Then, I'd have a sparkie / chorus finish off the fine detail for compliance. Dunno where you live but locally we have a cable guy who can sort out both the electrics and bBand network in one go; saves on cost.
first questions that need answered before we can give you any more information is do you have fiber? and are you planning on moving the ONT?
Yorkshirekid:
I like the idea of one person doing the whole job. I live in Paraparaumu on the Kapiti Coast anyone knows if there is a person/firm that does this type of work in Paraparaumu?
I'm on Vodafone Ultra Fast HFC and the main entry point would need to be moved to another area of the house. I would also like Ethernet cable run from the new position to the tv postion in the living room.
If you want to move the ONT then you will need chorus involved and this will cost you. you will also need a data cabler.
can you leave the ONT where it is and just run Ethernet to where you want/need it?
Jase2985:
He said he has cable, not fibre :)
I believe this would need to be arranged directly with Vodafone. Good luck.
Iceni:
Yorkshirekid:
I like the idea of one person doing the whole job. I live in Paraparaumu on the Kapiti Coast anyone knows if there is a person/firm that does this type of work in Paraparaumu?
There is no one person does all you log a job with Vodafone and the Downer Engineer will come move the cable modem for which there will be a charge added to your bill
The Downer Engineer might be in independent contractor which means you could pay him directly to run the Ethernet cable from your new location to the TV otherwise you will need a data cabler to do that for you
Iceni:
Yorkshirekid:
I like the idea of one person doing the whole job. I live in Paraparaumu on the Kapiti Coast anyone knows if there is a person/firm that does this type of work in Paraparaumu?
Sounds like a job for @sbiddle
Wait, what? He does network cabling now?
nztim: You are not supposed to touch the Coax yourself - Vodafone is responsible all the way to the Cable modem just as with Fibre Chorus is responsible to the ONT
^ this. Speak to Vodafone to get it arranged, and like I say, good luck with that.
Thanks to everyone that replied to my call for help. I'll contact Vodafone for advise nearer the time.
Regards to all.
My suggestion would be to call them sooner rather than later, as I've seen stories on here of people speaking to their call centre to order fibre (for example) and no order gets placed at all. Then the customer calls back fuming and discovers the person they spoke to didn't do a thing, and they have to wait while the correct order is submitted to actually start the process.
Just my 2c :)
quickymart:
Best throw a letter in the mail. carrier pigeon might get it to them faster...
Iceni:
Thanks to everyone that replied to my call for help. I'll contact Vodafone for advise nearer the time.
Regards to all.
why do you have to move the Vodafone equipment?
Just get a sparky to run an ethernet cable from Vodafone box to new computer location for you?