DjShadow

#280665 1-Jan-2021 18:15
Thread created at @sansom 's request, any queries relating to this please post here.

 

Here is the FAQ: HFC TV Upgrade FAQ (vodafone.co.nz)

nztim
  #2629008 1-Jan-2021 18:53
Hope Vodafone will come to the party with customers who have broadband+sky on T-Box

 

Broadband + Sky on VodafoneTV is almost double what some of these people are paying




DjShadow

  #2629018 1-Jan-2021 19:21
Going by the FAQ it looks like the Sales Team are going to review accounts case by case so hopefully people will end up on better deals

antoniosk
  #2629021 1-Jan-2021 19:28
nztim:

 

Hope Vodafone will come to the party with customers who have broadband+sky on T-Box

 

Broadband + Sky on VodafoneTV is almost double what some of these people are paying

 

 

I imagine the new contract that enables new feature sets - like using the app - also removed the flexibility around packages TelstraClear used to enjoy. So the price will be the price, be Skytv or skyviavoda.




nztim
  #2629023 1-Jan-2021 19:36
antoniosk:

nztim:


Hope Vodafone will come to the party with customers who have broadband+sky on T-Box


Broadband + Sky on VodafoneTV is almost double what some of these people are paying



I imagine the new contract that enables new feature sets - like using the app - also removed the flexibility around packages TelstraClear used to enjoy. So the price will be the price, be Skytv or skyviavoda.



Those TCL packages were very good not been in a HFC area since 2014 going to be a burn for people who will have bill increases of $60 ish




quickymart
  #2629029 1-Jan-2021 20:07
nztim: Those TCL packages were very good not been in a HFC area since 2014 going to be a burn for people who will have bill increases of $60 ish

 

Interesting, as the page in the link says:

 

snnet
  #2629081 1-Jan-2021 23:08
Don't worry, I'm sure the sales agent will offer free sky for 24 months and make no record of the call or insert that into the agreement in any way :D

Lias
  #2629092 2-Jan-2021 02:16
Doesn't seem to be covered in the FAQ.. we have a T-Box running over UFB rather than HFC, wonder what (if any) difference that will make.




ZollyMonsta
  #2629152 2-Jan-2021 09:06
Lias:

Doesn't seem to be covered in the FAQ.. we have a T-Box running over UFB rather than HFC, wonder what (if any) difference that will make.



Hamish will correct me if I’m wrong.. but as it is a shutdown of the legacy TV platform in general I believe UFB customers will be contacted at some point and a replacement STB shipped..




 

 

gbwelly
  #2629173 2-Jan-2021 10:02
I suspect a percentage of customers will elect to switch to a combination of a new ISP and Sky. The T-Box was a good way to limit ISP mobility. Certainly the loss of her T-Box was the catalyst for my mother switching from HFC to fibre with a different ISP. Also the Sky customer service was a stark contrast to Vodafone, which set the relationship off to a good start.

 

 

 

 







nztim
  #2629221 2-Jan-2021 10:11
gbwelly:

I suspect a percentage of customers will elect to switch to a combination of a new ISP and Sky. The T-Box was a good way to limit ISP mobility. Certainly the loss of her T-Box was the catalyst for my mother switching from HFC to fibre with a different ISP. Also the Sky customer service was a stark contrast to Vodafone, which set the relationship off to a good start.


 


 



But... RSP+Sky or RSP+Vodafone TV with Sky Channels is about $60 more per month than Vodafone Broadband with T-Box for Sky Channels




DjShadow

  #2629224 2-Jan-2021 10:13
gbwelly:

 

I suspect a percentage of customers will elect to switch to a combination of a new ISP and Sky. The T-Box was a good way to limit ISP mobility. Certainly the loss of her T-Box was the catalyst for my mother switching from HFC to fibre with a different ISP. Also the Sky customer service was a stark contrast to Vodafone, which set the relationship off to a good start.

 

 

There are going to be those people who can't be bothered with changing Telco, also I'd imagine the Sales team will have sharp pencils to help prevent churn

quickymart
  #2629235 2-Jan-2021 10:43
Remember this Vodafone with their woeful definition of "customer service" we're talking about. I wouldn't count your chickens just yet.

 

I personally would wait until they actually start contacting people to see what the offer is like.

nztim
  #2629249 2-Jan-2021 11:12
quickymart:

Remember this Vodafone with their woeful definition of "customer service" we're talking about. I wouldn't count your chickens just yet.


I personally would wait until they actually start contacting people to see what the offer is like.



Spark appear to have lost a lot of customers in Miramar with the NEAX shutdown there

When people are forced to change they start looking at other options




rugrat
  #2629258 2-Jan-2021 11:40
nztim: 

 



But... RSP+Sky or RSP+Vodafone TV with Sky Channels is about $60 more per month than Vodafone Broadband with T-Box for Sky Channels


 

Sky needs to let people know what their broadband and Sky bundled prices will be. Looks like they’re going to be late and miss an opportunity. 
Not being able to record much Freeview is a downgrade in my opinion, the other options of watching cannot fast forward adds, and no Dolby digital if have a home theatre system.

nztim
  #2629259 2-Jan-2021 11:52
rugrat:

 

nztim: 

 

But... RSP+Sky or RSP+Vodafone TV with Sky Channels is about $60 more per month than Vodafone Broadband with T-Box for Sky Channels

 

Sky needs to let people know what their broadband and Sky bundled prices will be. Looks like they’re going to be late and miss an opportunity. 
Not being able to record much Freeview is a downgrade in my opinion, the other options of watching cannot fast forward adds, and no Dolby digital if have a home theatre system.

 

 

^^^^^^^^^^ This is the reason I have delayed my move from Bigpipe to Stuff Fibre - Sky are using to Vocus group as their provider and and my Works ASN is downstream Vocus which is the reason I was going to change to Stuff

 

As an huge NRL and Rugby fan I could never stream sports and be 2minutes behind live so sticking with Sky for now




