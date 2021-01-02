We have the old Vodafone set top box which I prefer to the new Vodafone TV. We have been informed by letter that it has to be replaced. I don’t like the new Vodafone box and so am looking at other options available to improve everything.



At present we have;



TV Basic Package $49 via Vodafone with free recording. It has more channels than the advertised Sky Basic Package and would need an add-on to get what we have now if moving to Sky.

Our broadband costs $101, ultra fast cable100/10 plus home phone with 5 free mobile to best mates and free national calls. Having one provider was convenient and I have no contract now.



Our last bill was $154 including incidentals.



Our broadband is so slow it’s painful even after a technician came and fiddled with it. It was just easier to grin and bear it knowing that we have to eventually change something. Avoided fibre so far because a possible issue is that we have a tenanted granny flat downstairs who have their own separate HFC internet connection with Vodafone. When a technician came to the main house we were told we couldn’t have HFC because downstairs had it.



Our TVs are smart and have the apps for Netflix, TVNZ, Prime etc



Have kept Vodafone because I liked their TV interface and being able to record anything and keep the recordings indefinitely. I can record movies for when my grandchild stays and have quite a collection which will be lost.



I would appreciate some recommendations for me to move forward. If I went to Sky what is their system like? Can I record and keep indefinitely? I can’t see anything on their website. I want decent internet that covers the entire top house. The downstairs tenant issue is a concern.



Am sure there are now going to be many others like me looking for new options.





