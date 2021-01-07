Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Whenever I am talking on the Phone (Samsung S20+5G), I feel like I am on Mono sound, not on HD sound anymore?
jackyleunght2002

307 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280753 7-Jan-2021 22:42
Hi all

 

It is very hard to explain, Just want to know, I personally feel that, when I am on the phone talking with using the bluetooth earphones with noise reduction, now days the voice giving me I am on the outside, it is like the person is very far away. Also I feel like I am listening on the AM band radio? 

 

Did anyone experience this situation?

 

The phone setting hasn't been change on my phone, it is currently default that VOLTE enable, also it will connect 5G/4G/3G/2G (Auto Connect) mode...

 

My plan is on the Endless Data 4GB plan...so 5G can be supported, but then my area and also at my work place in New Lynn doesn't have enough 5G support, so i am guessing it will be on the 4G ..

 

update the latest Android IOS 11

 

Can some one please verify?

 

Jacky 

 

 

 

 

gehenna
7360 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2632127 7-Jan-2021 23:31
How does it sound when you're not using Bluetooth?

jackyleunght2002

307 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2632139 8-Jan-2021 00:10
not that great either.. it can be very choppy on the line... 

 

the funny thing is, using viber/whatsapp to make phone call is more clearer than the phone calling

 

 

dylanp
827 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2632230 8-Jan-2021 09:11
If it's the same as it used to be, it may depend on the network the person you're calling is using, and also if they're using a headset etc. And yes, you'll probably get better audio quality using services like WhatsApp etc than phone calls.



sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2632244 8-Jan-2021 09:46
So you're on a VoLTE call? How are regular calls over 3G is you disable VoLTE?

 

 

 

 

pj2019
18 posts

Geek


  #2632260 8-Jan-2021 10:44
It is actually down to the reasons for incompatible of the 5G tech, it is just way too early to jump on to the bandwagon.   

gehenna
7360 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2632278 8-Jan-2021 10:58
^VoLTE is independent of 5G. You're talking nonsense.

jackyleunght2002

307 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2642706 26-Jan-2021 23:50
i have follow the youtube and change something on the sound equalizer. it sounds a bit better now. lol

 

thanks all

 

Jacky 

