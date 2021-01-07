jackyleunght2002

Hi all

It is very hard to explain, Just want to know, I personally feel that, when I am on the phone talking with using the bluetooth earphones with noise reduction, now days the voice giving me I am on the outside, it is like the person is very far away. Also I feel like I am listening on the AM band radio?

Did anyone experience this situation?

The phone setting hasn't been change on my phone, it is currently default that VOLTE enable, also it will connect 5G/4G/3G/2G (Auto Connect) mode...

My plan is on the Endless Data 4GB plan...so 5G can be supported, but then my area and also at my work place in New Lynn doesn't have enough 5G support, so i am guessing it will be on the 4G ..

update the latest Android IOS 11

Can some one please verify?

Jacky