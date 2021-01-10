Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone Home Gateway disposal
Geektastic

16771 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280776 10-Jan-2021 10:37
Send private message

When we moved we had to switch isp.

As a result, I have a VF Home Gateway sitting here doing nothing.

Can I give it away? Our VF account is closed.





Create new topic
Linux
9079 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633015 10-Jan-2021 10:51
Send private message

You can do what you like with it

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
konfusd
144 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633019 10-Jan-2021 11:06
Send private message

Yep, you should be fine to give it away. Otherwise our stores take them for recycling so please don’t send it to landfill!




I work in the Corporate/Government space for Vodafone NZ, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.

nztim
2316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2633021 10-Jan-2021 11:12
Send private message

konfusd: Yep, you should be fine to give it away. Otherwise our stores take them for recycling so please don’t send it to landfill!


You guys should do an Ugly modem deal like Slingshot did, safe perfectly good modems ending up like this

Click to see full size




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Jase2985
11596 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633072 10-Jan-2021 13:18
Send private message

always handy to keep one as a backup for fault finding or if your current one dies

Geektastic

16771 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633221 10-Jan-2021 19:08
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

always handy to keep one as a backup for fault finding or if your current one dies

 

 

Do they work when not connected to VF? Not tied in somehow?





Jase2985
11596 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633231 10-Jan-2021 19:27
Send private message

Geektastic:

 

Do they work when not connected to VF? Not tied in somehow?

 

 

what model is it?

 

HG659, HG630 or other?

nztim
2316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2633369 11-Jan-2021 08:01
Send private message

if its the new Ultrahub some guy was trying to change DHCP to PPPoE and remove VLAN10 but the settings wouldn't save making the router useless unless the new RSP is also DHCP/VLAN10




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



HamishVF
18 posts

Geek

Trusted
Vodafone NZ

  #2633376 11-Jan-2021 08:22
Send private message

Hey @Geektastic

 

 

 

@konfusd is right, you can do whatever you like with your HG659 - just not the landfill. However, if you had VOIP/SIP please factory reset the router before giving it away.

 

 

 

 




Kind regards,

 

Hamish

 

Social Media @Vodafone 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 