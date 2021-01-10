When we moved we had to switch isp.
As a result, I have a VF Home Gateway sitting here doing nothing.
Can I give it away? Our VF account is closed.
You can do what you like with it
konfusd: Yep, you should be fine to give it away. Otherwise our stores take them for recycling so please don’t send it to landfill!
always handy to keep one as a backup for fault finding or if your current one dies
Do they work when not connected to VF? Not tied in somehow?
what model is it?
HG659, HG630 or other?
if its the new Ultrahub some guy was trying to change DHCP to PPPoE and remove VLAN10 but the settings wouldn't save making the router useless unless the new RSP is also DHCP/VLAN10
Hey @Geektastic
@konfusd is right, you can do whatever you like with your HG659 - just not the landfill. However, if you had VOIP/SIP please factory reset the router before giving it away.
