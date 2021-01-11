I have a spare Vodafone Ultra HUb. Is it possible to load Open-WRT or DD-WRT on it so that I can use it as an AP?
you can use it as an AP now, just change its IP address and disable the DHCP server
Thanks will try. But would it also work as a WiFi Range Extender?
Hi, no it wont work as a wifi based range extender, but why would you want to its a half arsed solution, use a ethernet cable as backhaul to it.
The primary router is in the garage. So would prefer a cableless solution. Sorry I meant to say Range Extender rather than AP in my original post. So is it not possible to use 3rd party firmware on the Ultra Hub?
Hi, so I dont believe there is any 3rd party options, its a pretty dedicated ISP unit. I do realise what you were saying, and what I am saying is range extenders are a rubbish idea, you immediately halve your bandwidth if done on a single band, and if you use 5GHz as backhaul you immediately compromise that valuable capacity.
Are you really sure a cable solution is not possible?, what kind of phone cabling do you have, if its cat5e it maybe possible to re purpose it, failing that an experienced cabler will probably have a cable run before you can say jack rabbit.
Anything other than running a cable to the second ultra hub is a Hodge Podge solution - As Steve said you will halve your bandwidth
If you really honestly cant run cable then use 60ghz wireless bridge between the two locations
like this https://www.snappernet.co.nz/product/20985/wireless-wire-gigabit-wireless-bridge-kit
There is a patch panel in the gararge. But with all the furnatures in the house, it's quite hard to figure out where the network outlets are located. Otherwise will have to do some drilling on the wall for the cable to come through which I'm not very keen to do. : )
Where are you located, I along with others here will be able to tone those out for you in no time
Christchurch
Hi, so if its cabled it well worth the effort to spend an hour working it out. I assume you know where many of the outlets are, if you remove the faceplate covers you will normally find a marking indicating the port number that relates to port numbers on the patch panel.
Maybe a photo of the patch panel will help us understand.
Actually we've never seen any network outlets in the house. I'll take a photo of the patch panel after work today. thanks mate.
Any update on the photo for us?
Here it is. Cheers
Hi so obviously there are three outlets in the house, the grey lead plugged into the first patch panel socket presumably feeds the phone, so there is an outlet there and presumably there are two similar in the house, I would look behind the TV or is there an office space?
I just use a spare bedroom as my office. And I've tried very hard to search the living room where the TV is located.
We've actually got rid of the phone a few years ago. The phone outlet is in the kitchen. Can I just use that outlet for Ethernet? But I have an impression that the head of an Ethernet cable is bigger than that of a phone cable?