Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Is it possible to use 3rd party firmware on Ultra HUb?
sims2011

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#280792 11-Jan-2021 10:56
Send private message

I have a spare Vodafone Ultra HUb. Is it possible to load Open-WRT or DD-WRT on it so that I can use it as an AP?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
nztim
2316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2633552 11-Jan-2021 12:14
Send private message

you can use it as an AP now, just change its IP address and disable the DHCP server




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
sims2011

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2633556 11-Jan-2021 12:22
Send private message

Thanks will try. But would it also work as a WiFi Range Extender?

cyril7
8749 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2633559 11-Jan-2021 12:34
Send private message

Hi, no it wont work as a wifi based range extender, but why would you want to its a half arsed solution, use a ethernet cable as backhaul to it.

 

Cyril



sims2011

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2633588 11-Jan-2021 13:08
Send private message

The primary router is in the garage. So would prefer a cableless solution. Sorry I meant to say Range Extender rather than AP in my original post. So is it not possible to use 3rd party firmware on the Ultra Hub?

cyril7
8749 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2633594 11-Jan-2021 13:17
Send private message

Hi, so I dont believe there is any 3rd party options, its a pretty dedicated ISP unit. I do realise what you were saying, and what I am saying is range extenders are a rubbish idea, you immediately halve your bandwidth if done on a single band, and if you use 5GHz as backhaul you immediately compromise that valuable capacity.

 

Are you really sure a cable solution is not possible?, what kind of phone cabling do you have, if its cat5e it maybe possible to re purpose it, failing that an experienced cabler will probably have a cable run before you can say jack rabbit.

 

Cyril

nztim
2316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2633600 11-Jan-2021 13:25
Send private message

Anything other than running a cable to the second ultra hub is a Hodge Podge solution - As Steve said you will halve your bandwidth

 

If you really honestly cant run cable then use 60ghz wireless bridge between the two locations

 

like this https://www.snappernet.co.nz/product/20985/wireless-wire-gigabit-wireless-bridge-kit

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

sims2011

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2633605 11-Jan-2021 13:27
Send private message

cyril7:

 

Hi, so I dont believe there is any 3rd party options, its a pretty dedicated ISP unit. I do realise what you were saying, and what I am saying is range extenders are a rubbish idea, you immediately halve your bandwidth if done on a single band, and if you use 5GHz as backhaul you immediately compromise that valuable capacity.

 

Are you really sure a cable solution is not possible?, what kind of phone cabling do you have, if its cat5e it maybe possible to re purpose it, failing that an experienced cabler will probably have a cable run before you can say jack rabbit.

 

Cyril

 

 

There is a patch panel in the gararge. But with all the furnatures in the house, it's quite hard to figure out where the network outlets are located. Otherwise will have to do some drilling on the wall for the cable to come through which I'm not very keen to do. : )



nztim
2316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2633606 11-Jan-2021 13:29
Send private message

sims2011:

 

There is a patch panel in the gararge. But with all the furnatures in the house, it's quite hard to figure out where the network outlets are located. Otherwise will have to do some drilling on the wall for the cable to come through which I'm not very keen to do. : )

 

 

Where are you located, I along with others here will be able to tone those out for you in no time




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

sims2011

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2633607 11-Jan-2021 13:31
Send private message

nztim:

 

sims2011:

 

There is a patch panel in the gararge. But with all the furnatures in the house, it's quite hard to figure out where the network outlets are located. Otherwise will have to do some drilling on the wall for the cable to come through which I'm not very keen to do. : )

 

 

Where are you located, I along with others here will be able to tone those out for you in no time

 

 

Christchurch

cyril7
8749 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2633622 11-Jan-2021 13:55
Send private message

Hi, so if its cabled it well worth the effort to spend an hour working it out. I assume you know where many of the outlets are, if you remove the faceplate covers you will normally find a marking indicating the port number that relates to port numbers on the patch panel.

 

Maybe a photo of the patch panel will help us understand.

 

Cyril

sims2011

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2633632 11-Jan-2021 14:08
Send private message

cyril7:

 

Hi, so if its cabled it well worth the effort to spend an hour working it out. I assume you know where many of the outlets are, if you remove the faceplate covers you will normally find a marking indicating the port number that relates to port numbers on the patch panel.

 

Maybe a photo of the patch panel will help us understand.

 

Cyril

 

 

 

 

Actually we've never seen any network outlets in the house. I'll take a photo of the patch panel after work today. thanks mate.

nztim
2316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2633848 11-Jan-2021 20:01
Send private message

sims2011:

 

Actually we've never seen any network outlets in the house. I'll take a photo of the patch panel after work today. thanks mate.

 

 

Any update on the photo for us?

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

sims2011

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2634032 12-Jan-2021 08:43
Send private message

nztim:

 

sims2011:

 

Actually we've never seen any network outlets in the house. I'll take a photo of the patch panel after work today. thanks mate.

 

 

Any update on the photo for us?

 

 

 

 

Here it is. Cheers

 

cyril7
8749 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2634038 12-Jan-2021 08:47
Send private message

Hi so obviously there are three outlets in the house, the grey lead plugged into the first patch panel socket presumably feeds the phone, so there is an outlet there and presumably there are two similar in the house, I would look behind the TV or is there an office space?

 

Cyril

sims2011

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2634048 12-Jan-2021 08:57
Send private message

cyril7:

 

Hi so obviously there are three outlets in the house, the grey lead plugged into the first patch panel socket presumably feeds the phone, so there is an outlet there and presumably there are two similar in the house, I would look behind the TV or is there an office space?

 

Cyril

 

 

I just use a spare bedroom as my office. And I've tried very hard to search the living room where the TV is located.

 

We've actually got rid of the phone a few years ago. The phone outlet is in the kitchen. Can I just use that outlet for Ethernet? But I have an impression that the head of an Ethernet cable is bigger than that of a phone cable?

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 