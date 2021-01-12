Hey folks
Anyone else experiencing nationwide outage? (Wellington through Auckland)
-my mobiles cant connect via data (H, 4G etc)
- service desk asks you to call back as they are having issues?
-my account not working for postpaid
Mobile is down for us, Auckland
Fixed fibre all good tho
G'day Folks
Same here:
Cheers, Gobit
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/123930967/vodafone-urgently-working-to-fix-nationwide-issue-affecting-4g-mobile-data
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
I work in the Corporate/Government space for Vodafone NZ, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.
Yep I had this too, no mobile data for about an hour. Tried calling 777 to see what's going on, "Welcome to Vodafone". <click>
What was the issue, just out of interest? The linked article mentions 4G data issues - but I couldn't get anything on 3G either.
Confirm mobile data is working for me again in Wellington, My Vodafone is still down.
Cheers, Gobit
Apologies everyone for the inconvenience. Tonight we did experience a nationwide issue impacting mobile data services. We can confirm however that all issues affecting mobile data are now resolved, and will continue to be monitored and investigated further.
If you're still experiencing issues, kindly reboot your mobile phone and try again.
^Ahmed
Vodafone NZ Social Media team
So - what happened with this outage? I noticed it affected both 3G and 4G, not just 4G like it said.