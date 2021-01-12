Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
12 Jan - VF outage?
jjnz1

1293 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#280822 12-Jan-2021 19:11
Hey folks

Anyone else experiencing nationwide outage? (Wellington through Auckland)

-my mobiles cant connect via data (H, 4G etc)
- service desk asks you to call back as they are having issues?
-my account not working for postpaid

esawers
472 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2634508 12-Jan-2021 19:12
God I hope so, no data, can’t ring 777, PDP authentication error on my iPhone

quebec
757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2634509 12-Jan-2021 19:13
Yes lost wireless broadband around 6.10 pm but still working on mobile and can’t get through to customer service. When I log into the Huawei there is a message saying ‘Please check if you owe any fees’ lol

Mikek
56 posts

Master Geek


  #2634514 12-Jan-2021 19:25
Mobile is down for us, Auckland

 

Fixed fibre all good tho



Gobit
40 posts

Geek


#2634517 12-Jan-2021 19:37
G'day Folks

 

Same here:

 

  • Phone throws error message "Could not activate mobile data network. PDP authentication failure".
  • My Account not working (neither the app nor via desktop using different ISP).
  • Customer Service puts on hold, plays some music then disconnects.
  • Chatbot on website keeps resetting network.
  • Am on post pay (yes, bill has been paid).
  • Am in Wellington.

Cheers, Gobit

 

 

quebec
757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2634518 12-Jan-2021 19:38
Wireless Broadband is back online. East Auckland.

jjnz1

1293 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2634519 12-Jan-2021 19:38
Outages for me:
All my business mobiles across NZ with 2G, 3G and 4G data
1x fibre connection down, others still up including other VDSL
Fixed wireless connection (Taupo) still working (can log in remotely still)
Voice and texting working
My Vodafone not working
888 and 777 disconnecting when called

Update 735PM: @Vodafone has confirmed via Twitter that a nationwide outage is impacting data services, however network status page not updated.

JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2634522 12-Jan-2021 19:44
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/123930967/vodafone-urgently-working-to-fix-nationwide-issue-affecting-4g-mobile-data




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man



konfusd
144 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2634528 12-Jan-2021 20:03
Mobile data should be back up now, if your device is still not connecting the advice is to restart and try again. Note 777 may still be slammed so ymmv if you need to call...

@jjnz1 the info I’ve seen only talks about a loss of mobile data services, and the specific system that was mentioned isn’t related to copper/fibre/HFC so your fibre outage is probably unrelated.




I work in the Corporate/Government space for Vodafone NZ, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.

quickymart
8912 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2634531 12-Jan-2021 20:16
Yep I had this too, no mobile data for about an hour. Tried calling 777 to see what's going on, "Welcome to Vodafone". <click>

 

What was the issue, just out of interest? The linked article mentions 4G data issues - but I couldn't get anything on 3G either.

Gobit
40 posts

Geek


  #2634532 12-Jan-2021 20:16
Confirm mobile data is working for me again in Wellington, My Vodafone is still down.

 

Cheers, Gobit

AhmedVF
12 posts

Geek

Trusted
Vodafone NZ

  #2634554 12-Jan-2021 21:29
Apologies everyone for the inconvenience. Tonight we did experience a nationwide issue impacting mobile data services. We can confirm however that all issues affecting mobile data are now resolved, and will continue to be monitored and investigated further.

 

 

 

If you're still experiencing issues, kindly reboot your mobile phone and try again.

 

 

 

^Ahmed

 

Vodafone NZ Social Media team

quickymart
8912 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2634798 13-Jan-2021 12:42
So - what happened with this outage? I noticed it affected both 3G and 4G, not just 4G like it said.

